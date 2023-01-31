Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - Ambari Brands Inc. (CSE: AMB) (OTCQB: AMBBF) (FSE: Y92) ("Ambari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with FabFitFun, one of the largest subscription boxes in the USA.

FabFitFun delivers on a seasonal basis subscription boxes containing the best in makeup, skincare, fashion, wellness, home decor, and more. FabFitFun has a large subscriber base, with over one million subscribers, and generated revenues of approximately US$600M in 20211 from its subscription boxes. Additionally, FabFitFun has launched FabFitFunTV, a streaming video service that offers on-demand wellness content.

Pursuant to its agreement with Ambari, FabFitFun will distribute Ambari products to its broad base of users.

Nisha Grewal, CEO of Ambari, stated: "We are very excited to have signed a formal agreement with FabFitFun, which is one of America's most prominent subscription box companies with over one million subscribers and growing. This allows Ambari to be introduced to an extensive amount of people, who will, we hope, eventually convert into long term users of our premium products."

About Ambari Brands Inc.

Ambari Brands is a consumer-packaged goods company focused on developing consumer products, co-packing and manufacturing. To learn more about Ambari visit www.ambaribrands.com and www.ambaribeauty.com.

