World's Largest Law Firm Leverages Pure Storage for Rapid Global Expansion, Supported by Sustainable, Secure Infrastructure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced that Dentons, the world's largest law firm, is leveraging its portfolio - including FlashArray, Evergreen//One, and Pure1 - to expand its global presence, drive sustainable business practices, and provide comprehensive data security for its growing roster of diverse clients.





Customer Challenge:

Law firms generate an incredible amount of documents, reports, and communications every day. As the world's largest law firm, with over 21,000 professionals in over 200 locations across more than 80 countries and clients ranging from individuals to global enterprises, to national governments and more, managing and storing a growing volume of complex data presented a significant challenge to Dentons.

Dentons UK, Ireland, and Middle East region (Dentons UKIME) was running multiple storage systems from a variety of providers across its data centers to maintain its global growth trajectory. The complex set-up was difficult to manage, with systems running close to capacity. Dentons UKIME's existing storage arrays were not only placing fundamental systems at risk, but inhibiting long-term scalability and slowing sustainable business practices.

Customer Impact:

Moving to Pure Storage, however, enabled Dentons UKIME to benefit from secure, cloud-like flexibility across its storage infrastructure, while giving hundreds of lawyers a dependable set-up to deliver world-class legal services. By shifting its storage to Pure Storage FlashArray, supported by the Evergreen//One subscription, Dentons UKIME now achieves:

Cloud-Like Flexibility and Scalability to Support Rapid Expansion: Moving the bulk of its storage to Pure Storage FlashArray, supported by the Evergreen//One subscription model, enabled Dentons UKIME to standardize on a single, flexible, and extendable on-premises storage solution with cloud-like provisioning. With the flexibility and scalability that Pure offers, Dentons UKIME's storage can now match its ambitions for long-term, rapid growth.

Data Security to Meet Unique and Stringent Client Requirements: The heart of Dentons UKIME's business runs on Pure Storage, from the email system to the management platform, SQL database services, and disaster recovery. Because FlashArray is encrypted at rest, important security protocols and measures are now baked into its storage, a critical aspect of Dentons UKIME's IT infrastructure, given its diverse client portfolio.

Executive Insight:

"We're always looking to use technology and innovation to deliver services securely and more cost-effectively for our clients. Pure Storage's technologies not only provide the dependable foundation Dentons UKIME needs to deliver meaningful services for clients today, but the flexible storage infrastructure needed to match our long-term growth and sustainability ambitions now and in the future." - Paul Thurston, CIO, Dentons UKIME

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com

