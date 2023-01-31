Eberle's appointment, a stepping stone for future growth, comes after gicom increases its international customer base and its growing partnership with SAP

gicom, a leading provider of solutions for agreement lifecycle management, chargebacks and pricing for trade, wholesale distribution, cooperatives and the consumer goods industry, today announced that the supervisory board has appointed Dirk Eberle, as a member of the executive board, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The appointment is in response to strong growth and development since the transition to a Aktiengesellschaft (stock corporation) in 2021.

Last year, gicom proudly announced an extension of its existing relationship with SAP, the world's leading enterprise resource planning software vendor. Now, gicom is certified to sell SAP solutions independently and offer cloud hosting for SAP solutions. With this new certification, gicom gained the opportunity to provide holistic support across the gicom and SAP portfolios. In 2022 gicom also expanded its international customer base with a leading retail group in North America.

As gicom continues to grow its global influence, Eberle will further leverage the growing service portfolio for gicom- and SAP-solutions and advance the business development with customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Hans-Jakob Reuter, chairman of the executive board of gicom is pleased to appoint an experienced employee from his own ranks to the management board. "With the appointment of Dirk Eberle to the executive board of gicom AG, we are taking the next step in the strategic expansion of our consulting services and customer base," said Reuter. "It underlines our aim to promote talent and prepare gicom for the future."

After studying economics, Eberle began his career at the company itelligence, where he worked as a client partner, among other positions. This was followed by professional positions at KPS AG, as well as EY. In November 2020, he joined gicom AG as vice president and head of consulting, where he is also responsible for gicom's sales in Germany.

"I would like to thank gicom AG for the trust placed in me and I am looking forward to supporting gicom's ongoing growth," said Eberle. "Together with my colleagues on the executive board, we will continue to shape gicom sustainably, offer customers optimal services and consulting in conjunction with gicom and SAP products and ensure new customer successes."

To learn more about gicom's innovative capabilities and consulting services, visit https://www.gicom-group.com/en.

About gicom AG

gicom has been successfully developing software solutions for the retail and consumer goods industries for more than 25 years. With more than 90 employees, gicom serves customers in over 16 countries and focuses all its innovations primarily on optimizing processes in the relationships between retailers, wholesalers, cooperatives and the consumer goods industry. Its award-winning solutions leverage the latest SAP technologies, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAPUI5 and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition and are certified for RISE with SAP. They are offered nationally and internationally by SAP in a close sales partnership as a solution extension to SAP software.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. For more information and notes on trademarks, please visit https://www.sap.com/copyright. All other product and service names mentioned are trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005313/en/

Contacts:

Maya Halabi

Ketner Group Communications (for gicom)

maya.halabi@ketnergroup.com