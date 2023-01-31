Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023
WKN: 903978 ISIN: US7739031091 Ticker-Symbol: RWL 
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2023 | 15:14
Rockwell Automation: Achieving Net-Zero Emissions: White Paper Details 10 Pillar Framework for Success

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / The World Economic Forum (WEF) published a new white paper this month that details 10 action pillars to help shape manufacturers' strategic engagement with supply chain and operating officers to encourage business collaboration in achieving net zero. The "No-Excuse" Framework to Accelerate the Path to Net-Zero Manufacturing and Value Chains is the first output of WEF's Industry Net Zero Accelerator, an initiative aiming to raise awareness of the necessity for companies to seek "systemic collaboration across and between value chains" on their path towards achieving net-zero emissions.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is collaborating with Cambridge Industrial Innovation Policy (Institute for Manufacturing, University of Cambridge), Capgemini, Siemens, and other advanced manufacturing companies on the WEF initiative. On January 17, Moret and other members of the WEF Industry Net Zero Accelerator Initiative shared insights from the white paper in a panel discussion held during WEF's annual summit in Davos, Switzerland. One key topic for the panelists was how systemic collaboration with suppliers and industrial partners can be leveraged to achieve progress on corporate net zero commitments.

Download the full white paper

Rockwell Automation, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Rockwell Automation was among the contributors to a new WEF white paper on Net Zero Manufacturing published in January 2023.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737424/Achieving-Net-Zero-Emissions-White-Paper-Details-10-Pillar-Framework-for-Success

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
