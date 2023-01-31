Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a company that invents, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies in the cleantech space, including for PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. President and CEO of the company, Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly for an interview.

Jolly began by commenting on BioLargo's 125% increase in revenues in 2022 compared to 2021, and asked about the catalysts for this increase. Calvert explained that among the company's portfolio of proprietary life sciences technologies is its disruptive odor control technology that is experiencing dramatic revenue growth due in large part to the success of a consumer product goods partnership (www.pooph.com) that has launched a pet odor product that is enjoying growing success in online sales and in retailers like Walmart.

He added, "The [company's] engineering group itself is also finding significance in customer adoption for their services, so it has been the combination of both," shared Calvert. "As our overhead stays relatively fixed, all of a sudden we have cash flow, and that is a great thing for BioLargo."

"The key is the adoption of products and services that can scale, and that is what we're witnessing."

"Could you give us an update on your PFAS treatment technology?" asked Jolly. "Basically, the machine creates an electric field and as the water flows through the machine, the PFAS is drawn to its opposite charge," explained Calvert. "[The PFAS] is collected to extract it and take it out of the water," he added. "It is able to create a non-detect status, which means it can take it all out," said Calvert, adding that BioLargo secured its first customer for PFAS mitigation services in August 2022.

"What are you most excited about for 2023?" asked Jolly. "We're looking forward to selling more of our products and services."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

