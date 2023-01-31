MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, announced today that it was named a Category Leader by Chartis Research in Enterprise GRC, Internal Audit Solutions, Operational Risk, Conduct Risk and Control Solutions, Digitalization and Control Solutions 2023, Market Update and Vendor Landscape report.

The reports use Chartis RiskTech Quadrants to explain the structure of the market. RiskTech Quadrants are a comprehensive methodology of in-depth independent research and a clear scoring system to explain which technology solutions meet an organization's needs. MetricStream was ranked as the Category Leader on the completeness of offering and market potential in the RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise GRC that evaluated 23 different vendors.

"This report not only confirms our product leadership in GRC, but it also supports our Connected GRC strategy is working and providing value," said Gaurav Kapoor, co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of MetricStream. "As the interconnected risk and regulatory landscape continue to evolve, the need for digitization in GRC is paramount. Armed with the highest level of efficiency and automation in GRC, our customers can make faster, more strategic decisions."

According to the Chartis Research report, "GRC has transformed into a much more complex, comprehensive, and fully integrated discipline, connecting all risk and compliance functions within an organization. Its impact on operational resilience and business continuity is now far deeper."

MetricStream's Connected GRC empowers organizations to pursue a connected approach to GRC and ensures collaboration between risk, compliance, audit, information security, cyber risk, and sustainability teams. This highly collaborative approach enables businesses to better identify, assess, manage, and mitigate strategic risks, operational and enterprise risks, IT and cyber risks, third-party risks, compliance risks, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks.

Leading companies worldwide depend on MetricStream to help them turn risk into a competitive advantage. They look to us for agile GRC-centric product innovation and deep subject matter expertise that enables organizations to manage, embrace and thrive on risk.

MetricStream is also ranked 14 among the top 100 world's significant risk and compliance technology players in Chartis Research- RiskTech100® 2023.

About MetricStream, Inc

MetricStream is the global Software as a Service (SaaS) leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

