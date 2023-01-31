Bridge Business Credit: With Expansion, Great Lakes Business Credit Rebrands

Company's New Name: Bridge Business Credit

New brand signifies company's growth beyond Great Lakes region

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Great Lakes Business Credit, one of the nation's fastest-growing alternative commercial finance companies, has announced a rebranding, with the new name of Bridge Business Credit. Under its new name, the Bridge Business Credit team of experienced financial professionals will serve operating companies located throughout the Central and Eastern U.S. time zones.

Bridge Business Credit offers creative, nimble, and flexible loan structures for businesses with potential that cannot obtain or maintain conventional financing to assure continued operation and future success. The company is focused exclusively on providing business loan commitments ranging from $500,000 to $6 million.

As a privately held non-bank, BBC offers one of the widest and most accessible arrays of alternative financing resources in the industry. Bridge Business Credit has already provided more than $500 million in asset-based lending solutions, helping save companies by retaining their employees and providing growth capital.

A major advantage for Bridge Business Credit is its ability to close and fund loan commitments within 21 to 30 days of proposal acceptance - much quicker than competitors. BBC has its own field examination team on staff, not needing to rely on third party sources for loan processing. Moreover, BBC does not have termination or prepayment penalties as a borrower migrates to conventional financing as soon as possible.

Rhett B. Rowe, CEO, Bridge Business Credit

"Our new name both describes our services of providing interim 'bridge' financing and furthers our growth path to expand our financing capabilities to more businesses seeking to regain financial stability and return to conventional financing," according to Bridge Business Credit CEO Rhett B. Rowe. "Bridge Business Credit, strengthened by a major recapitalization and its highly qualified team, is now more than ever strategically positioned to provide businesses the help they need in this extremely challenging economy."

Bridge Business Credit plans to showcase its new brand identity at the Turnaround Management Association's (TMA) Distressed Investing Conference in Las Vegas which starts Jan. 31, 2023, and at numerous other financial industry events in the coming months.

About Bridge Business Credit: Located in Troy, Michigan, Bridge Business Credit (formerly Great Lakes Business Credit) was established in 2002. Its experienced team of dedicated financial professionals serve companies with potential that are unable to obtain conventional financing. By working to understand their client's business, Bridge structures flexible financing with asset-based lines of credit. Eligible collateral categories include accounts receivable; inventory; machinery and equipment; as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate. Learn more at www.bridgebusinesscredit.com or by calling (248) 733-0300.

