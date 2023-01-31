HARMAN: 2022 in Review: Reflecting on Our Sound Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / HARMAN

Supporting the local communities in which we operate, empowering our diverse employees around the world and prioritizing our planet's sustainability are all central to HARMAN's core mission and global purpose. Every day at HARMAN we're making life more connected, entertaining, personalized and productive in a responsible way while having a positive societal impact.

Take a minute to review HARMAN's 2021 Sustainability Report, Sound Purpose: Driving Cause with Impact, which highlights our progress across three critical pillars: Planet, People and Purpose. Here are some 2022 highlights from our Global Sustainability Platform, "Sound Purpose", as we as we look to drive further momentum in 2023:

Planet: HARMAN continued to work toward our pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2040. As of September 2022, we reached a significant milestone by achieving 100% renewable electricity across our global footprint of factories and offices. We also launched Amplify Progress, our supply chain sustainability engagement platform, which aims to achieve 100% renewable electricity use across our top 200 suppliers by 2030.

A healthy, productive and safe working environment is our top priority. HARMAN Flex, our new remote work policy, has built upon HARMAN's culture of trust, independence and success both while working in the office and from home. Empowering the next generation of innovators to realize their possibilities is another critical part of our People mission. In 2022, our JBL Campus SoundSessions program provided opportunities for minority students to work with a HARMAN mentor and advance their career in music production, marketing, business, technology or engineering. Purpose: For the sixth year running, HARMAN and the 1,000 Dreams Fund partnered on the 'New Face of Tech' scholarship program to provide microgrants and mentorship to women pursuing tech careers. This year also marked the 40th anniversary of Make Music Day, a celebration of the power of music to bring people together. HARMAN celebrated with Street Studios in 11 cities, where world-class DJs and producers took to the streets to invite passersby to join improvised music creation sessions.

We're taking decisive action to expand further upon our Sound Purpose and drive meaningful change, but we're just getting started. Visit harman.com/inspired to learn more.

