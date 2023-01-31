Anzeige
WKN: 870315 ISIN: US3546131018 
Tradegate
31.01.23
17:30 Uhr
28,300 Euro
-0,515
-1,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
Franklin Templeton: Beyond ESG: Government Incentives Delivering Green Transition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / If efforts to lower carbon dioxide emissions feel underwhelming to some, Franklin Templeton sees positive momentum worth celebrating. In market-based economies, profits are a strong motivator. Renewable electricity is now more profitable than energy from fossil fuels. These green profits didn't happen by chance, however.

Read what Ben Meng, Executive Vice President of Franklin Templeton, and Anne Simpson, Franklin Templeton's Global Head of Sustainability have to say in their Beyond ESG: Government incentives delivering green transition article on the green transition and how government incentives - both carrots, such as subsidies, and sticks, like carbon prices - are making renewable energy more profitable than fossil fuels.

In another article, Beyond ESG: To activate hope, activate capital, Meng and Simpson discuss how by financing nuclear, wind, solar, and geothermal power, as well as clean-energy storage technologies such as pumped hydropower and thermal storage, organizations could make electricity production more sustainable.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Franklin Templeton, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/franklin-templeton
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737449/Beyond-ESG-Government-Incentives-Delivering-Green-Transition

