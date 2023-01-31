Anzeige
Yili Group: Yili AMBROSIAL Yogurt Collaborates with the International Times Young Creative Awards to Celebrate Creativity

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st International Times Young Creative Awards recently held the annual awards ceremony. After three-month competition, a total of 99,694 entries were received from nearly 750,000 Chinese young people from China, as well as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Italy, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, etc.

The 31st International Times Young Creative Awards Ceremony

Yili AMBROSIAL yogurt partners with the award for the first time and launched the AMBROSIAL Yogurt Environmental Protection Design Award, calling for examples of public service advertising, industrial and packaging design related to environmental protection. It has received a total of 5419 entries submitted from over 1,000 colleges and universities across the world.

Since its inception in 1992, the Times Young Creative Awards, widely considered to be the "Oscars of Youth Creation", has become of the most prominent competitions for creatives among worldwide Chinese youth. For years, the number of the participating teachers and students has been over 10 million.

Original Only Once

Themed "Original Only Once", the 31st International Times Young Creative Awards provided a platform for brands to gather the most creative works of the year. Yili AMBROSIAL yogurt seeks to connect and to send a message of "environmental awareness" to Gen Z in Chinese communities all around the world.

Yili AMBROSIAL Yogurt Environmental Protection Design Award has received entries under various themes including polar preservation, energy saving and carbon emission reduction. Two students from the Beijing University of Technology and Hsiuping University of Science and Technology in Taichung City respectively received awards under this category.

A Net-Zero Carbon Future

Since Yili first publicly espoused its forward-looking "Green Leadership" concept in 2007, the Group has ceaselessly endeavored to take sustainability to the next level. In 2009, Yili embraced the strategy of supply chain green transformation, subsequently upgrading the strategy to the "New Vision for Value Creation". Throughout this journey, not only has Yili remained committed to its own low-carbon transformation goals but has also stayed true to the mission of reducing carbon its footprint across the entirety of the industrial chain.

AMBROSIAL yogurt launched minimally printed Tetra Pak packaging products during the first phase of the competition. The new packaging allows for the printed surface - FSC certified environmentally sustainable paper - to be reduced by about 70%. Every 100,000 cartons of minimally printed products will generate a carbon reduction of 1,861kg, showcasing the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Moving forward, Yili will continue to expand the boundaries of socially responsible marketing. Through the Group's effort in engaging more customers and partners across the industrial chain, Yili will carry forward positive changes to the environment and jointly create a green and net-zero carbon future.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=437604

Caption: The 31st International Times Young Creative Awards Ceremony

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=437611

Caption: Yili AMBROSIAL award-winning design

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=437612

Caption: AMBROSIAL yogurt was launched in Singapore

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=437613

Caption: Yili Group Roadmap to Net-Zero

Yili AMBROSIAL award-winning design

AMBROSIAL yogurt was launched in Singapore

Yili Group Roadmap to Net-Zero

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992989/1_Ceremony.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992988/2_Design.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992986/3__AMBROSIAL_yogurt.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992987/4_Net_Zero.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yili-ambrosial-yogurt-collaborates-with-the-international-times-young-creative-awards-to-celebrate-creativity-301734924.html

