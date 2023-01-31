On 27 January, the US FDA approved Stemline Therapeutics' (wholly owned US subsidiary of the Menarini group) elacestrant (Orserdu) as second-line treatment for ER+/HER2-, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC), making it the first oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) to be approved for the indication and the first-ever approved drug for cases with the ESR1 mutation (~40%of all cases in this category). We see this as a material development for Context Therapeutics, which is currently undertaking Phase Ib trials (ELONA trial in collaboration with Menarini) for its drug ONA-XR in combination with elacestrant for the treatment of second/third-line HR+/HER2- mBC. ONA-XR has previously shown promising preclinical data in combination with anti-estrogen therapy, and improved efficacy, if demonstrated in the ELONA trial, should open the door for partnering prospects and create significant market opportunity for Context, in our opinion.

