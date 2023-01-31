Voice Biometrics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5734.5 Million by 2028, Globally, at 22.35% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Voice Biometrics Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Voice Biometrics Market" By Type (Active Voice Biometrics, Passive Voice Biometrics), By Application (Access Control And Authentication, Fraud Detection And Prevention), By End-User (BFSI, Government And Defense, Telecom And IT), and By Geography.







As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Voice Biometrics Market size was valued at USD 1143.4 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5734.5 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.35% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Voice Biometrics Market Overview

Voice biometrics is a system-assisted technology that recognises a person without any physical contact. This is accomplished by comparing the person's recorded voice to previously stored data in the system of the same person. Furthermore, biometrics technology aids in the recognition and validation of an individual's identity through physiological or behavioural uniqueness. A voice is recognised in two ways in voice biometrics: text-dependent and text-independent.

The rising popularity of voice biometrics in industries such as entertainment, cloud computing, social networking, and building security is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Furthermore, rising public awareness and a high demand for high-level security in the financial sector are expected to drive the market forward in the coming years. Furthermore, voice biometrics reduces authentication time and increases customer advocacy, all while enabling a seamless customer experience and securing a customer engagement journey. During the forecasted period, this is expected to fuel the market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Voice Biometrics Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Voice Biometrics Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Verint Systems Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Voice Biometrics Group, Auraya Systems Pty. Ltd., NICE Ltd., Pindrop Security Inc., Phonexia Ltd., Aculab Inc., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., and AimBrain.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Voice Biometrics Market into Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Voice Biometrics Market, by Type

Active Voice Biometrics



Passive Voice Biometrics

Voice Biometrics Market, by Application

Access Control and Authentication



Fraud Detection and Prevention



Forensic voice analysis and Criminal Investigation



Others

Voice Biometrics Market, by End-User

BFSI



Government and Defense



Telecom and IT



Healthcare



Retail and e-Commerce



Others

Voice Biometrics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

