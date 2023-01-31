DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Global Orthopedic Digit Implants Market to Observe Impressive Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The orthopedic digit implants market is predicted to grow positively due to the growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, the growing number of orthopedic conditions will drive the growth of the orthopedic digit implants market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading orthopedic digit implants companies' market shares, challenges, orthopedic digit implants market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key orthopedic digit implants companies in the market.





Key Takeaways from the Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global orthopedic digit implants market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global orthopedic digit implants market during the forecast period. Notable orthopedic digit implants companies such as Acumed LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Arthrex, Inc., VILEX, LLC, Merete GmbH, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Advin Health Care, Bond Well Ortho Products., Zimmer Biomet., Teijin Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd., Safe Orthopaedics, ArthroCare Corporation, and several others are currently operating in the orthopedic digit implants market.

and several others are currently operating in the orthopedic digit implants market. On January 10, 2023 , Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, announced its ACL TightRope implant had received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pediatric indications.

a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, announced its ACL TightRope implant had received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pediatric indications. In December 2022 , Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. , an industry leader in advanced polymer science, coating technologies, and 3D-printed biomedical devices is collaborating with Jajal Medical, a leader in 3D visualization and digital planning, to provide a fully integrated solution for patients with major bone defects who require customized orthopedic implants.

, an industry leader in advanced polymer science, coating technologies, and 3D-printed biomedical devices is collaborating with Jajal Medical, a leader in 3D visualization and digital planning, to provide a fully integrated solution for patients with major bone defects who require customized orthopedic implants. In December 2022 , Canary Medical , a medical data company focused on developing and commercializing its patented implantable sensor technology and complementary data and analytics ecosystem, announced the release of Canary Quantiles Recovery Curves, its first orthopedic analytic module.

, a medical data company focused on developing and commercializing its patented implantable sensor technology and complementary data and analytics ecosystem, announced the release of Canary Quantiles Recovery Curves, its first orthopedic analytic module. In February 2022 , Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, Medical Devices Companies announced that DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, had acquired CrossRoads® Extremity Systems, a Tennessee -based foot and ankle company that provides a broad range of procedure-specific, sterile-packed implants and instrumentation systems cleared for lower extremity indications.

Orthopedic Digit Implants Overview

An orthopedic digit implant is a docile medical device made of biocompatible materials such as titanium or stainless steel, with a plastic coating that functions as artificial cartilage. These implants are used to replace missing or damaged bones in small joint segments such as the knee, ankles, toes, elbow, and fingers. The main factors driving the growth of the orthopedic digit implants market are an increase in orthopedic disease cases and an increase in the global geriatric population. Orthopedic digit implants on the market include intramedullary toe implants, hemi phalangeal implants, metacarpal joint implants, and scaphoid bone implants.

Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Insights

North America is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global orthopedic digit implants market. The region's growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis will drive up demand for orthopedic digit implants in North America, driving up overall orthopedic digit implants market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness and demand for minimally invasive surgeries will drive overall orthopedic digit implants market growth in North America.

Additionally, due to the region's strong economic position and well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the orthopedic digit implants market in the region will grow during the forecast period (2022-2027). Moreover, the product launch in the region will tend to increase the orthopedic digit implants market growth. For instance, on January 10, 2023, Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, announced its ACL TightRope implant had received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pediatric indications.

Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Dynamics

The orthopedic digit implants market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis around the world is expected to boost the orthopedic digit implants market. Furthermore, the growing number of geriatric patients will increase the demand for orthopedic digit implants, as geriatric people are more prone to orthopedic disorders.

However, stringent regulatory approvals and hypersensitivity, implant displacement, infections after surgery, and implant toxicity may impede the growth of the orthopedic digit implants market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a minor impact on the orthopedic digit implants market. There was a significant shortage at the start of the disease, which was attributed to the imposition of stringent lockdowns to prevent the virus from spreading. Compared to patients suffering from coronavirus, hospital admissions for rheumatoid arthritis, orthopedic disorders, and other chronic disorders were not prioritized. Some types of medical devices were no longer manufactured. Furthermore, during the pandemic, surgeries were temporarily halted. The physician has either postponed or canceled the semi-urgent and elective cases to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. However, the orthopedic digit implants market has gained traction with the vaccination of the masses and the resumption of resources and raw materials.

Report Metrics Details
Coverage Global
Study Period 2019-2027
Base Year 2021
Orthopedic Digit Implants Market CAGR ~7%
Projected Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Size by 2027 USD 134.53 Million
Key Orthopedic Digit Implants Companies Acumed LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Arthrex, Inc., VILEX, LLC, Merete GmbH, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Advin Health Care, Bond Well Ortho Products., Zimmer Biomet., Teijin Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd., Safe Orthopaedics, ArthroCare Corporation, among others

Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Assessment

Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Meta Tarsal Joint Implants, Meta Carpal Joint Implants, Toe Intramedullary Digit Implants, Scophoid Bone Digit Implants, and Hemiphalangeal Digit Implants

Market Segmentation By Material Type: Pyrocarbon, Titanium, Ninitol, and Others

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Speciality Orthopedic Clinics, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

