GAVS Technologies: GS Lab | GAVS Recognized in 2 'Large Enterprise' Categories at the CIO Choice Awards 2023

CHENNAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / GS Lab | GAVS Technologies (GS Lab | GAVS), has been awarded the CIO Choice 2023 recognition in two categories - Artificial Intelligence and Managed Cyber Threat Detection Services.

The CIO Choice platform fosters collaboration between CIOs and ICT vendors, and the winning organizations are recommended and recognized by CIOs and IT leaders. The awards were presented at an exclusive ceremony at Mumbai, India organized by CORE Media.

On this prestigious recognition, Balaji Uppili, COO, GS Lab | GAVS, commented, "This recognition is truly a testament of the CIOs' confidence in our solutions and services and the relationships that we've nurtured with them. Over the years, we have invested in the right partnerships, built competencies in key technologies like AI/ML, Blockchain, among others and in the cybersecurity domain. With GS Lab and GAVS joining hands last year, we are poised to make a significant impact in the healthcare, BFSI and high-tech industries."

Kannan Srinivasan, Head of Cybersecurity, GS Lab | GAVS, said, "We are grateful to all the CIOs who voted for us. Our cybersecurity domain knowledge and 360-degree view of threats combined with the strong team of experts help improve the security posture of our customers. We aim to enable CXOs and leadership teams to focus on business strategy and not worry about cyber threats."

Chandra Mouleswaran S, SVP and Head of IP and Infra, GS Lab | GAVS, said, "We are committed to delivering near 100% reliability to all business-critical applications of an enterprise through prediction and intelligent automation via our AIOps platform, ZIFTM. Our patented algorithms have been developed in partnership with IIT Madras. Through our AI based solutions we aim to enable our customers achieve their goals and make a difference in the healthcare, BFSI and high-tech industries."

Congratulating GS Lab | GAVS Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media, said, "This honour truly reflects the brand's commitment to providing the right set of products, services, and experiences to its enterprise customers. The fact that India's CIOs and Digital Leaders have placed their trust in GS Lab | GAVS in the current digital economy landscape and changing consumer behaviour, is indeed a great achievement."

About GS Lab | GAVS Technologies

GS Lab | GAVS, backed by Kedaara Capital, a leading Private Equity firm in India, is a global AI-led digital transformation company focused on creating business impact for its 200+ customers across the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC. It offers digital product engineering, AI-led managed services, and digital transformation services to customers across healthcare, BFSI, and high-tech segments. With 4000+ technologists spread across 10+ global delivery centers and a robust talent-grooming engine, it is a trusted growth partner to its customers. Known for its innovative win-win business models, customer success focus, and deep tech engineering skills, the company invests heavily in emerging technologies such as 5G, edge computing, AI/ML, cloud, and IoT. Its IPs, such as ZIF, zIrrus, Rhodium, and zDesk, help accelerate technology adoption for enterprises.

