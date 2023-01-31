Indian researchers have presented a new way to develop effective electrode materials for superpower redox flow battery (RFB) systems. Their flow cell with heat-treated nickel-rich platinum-nickel coating on the graphite felt delivered an impressive ever-best power density of around 1,550 mW cm-2.Unlike their cousins, vanadium redox flow batteries (RFBs), which suffer from intrinsic low energy density, zinc-bromine RFBs have high theoretical energy densities (440 Wh/kg). However, the poor kinetics and poor reversible behavior of Br2/Br- redox activity pose significant barriers to realizing that ...

