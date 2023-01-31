Sofidel Participates in Military Spouse Employment Partnership

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Sofidel announced that it is a proud participant in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) program. MSEP is a Department of Defense program that connects military spouses with partner employers who have committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting, and retaining military spouses. Sofidel is among 600 organizations that have committed to the MSEP program.

"We recognize the sacrifices military and their families make to serve and protect our country," said name, title, Sofidel. "Hiring military personnel, veterans and their spouses is one of our top priorities. These individuals exhibit characteristics and values that closely mirror our company's values. They display discipline and integrity and have experience in working within diverse groups to achieve common objectives. We're honored to support MSEP and its mission."

MSEP gives partnering businesses priority access to a unique and talented group of professionals - military spouses. They are skilled, diverse and motivated, with a strong work ethic. When MSEP companies and organizations hire military spouses, they gain outstanding employees with 21st century skills.

"We're proud to welcome Sofidel to the list of companies that are making great strides to provide career opportunities for military spouses," Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist said. "These organizations are helping us advance the national defense strategy."

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and Lazzareschi families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

