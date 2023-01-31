DJ ABIVAX: NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANES) WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 24,999,975.99

PARIS, France, January 31, 2023 - 06:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today published the resetting of the Conversion/Exchange Ratio of convertible Bonds and/or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares (OCEANEs) due in 2026, with a nominal value of EUR 24,999,975.99 which were issued by Abivax SA (ISIN FR0014004PT4).

Notice is hereby given to Bondholders of the OCEANEs that, in accordance with Condition 2.6(D) of the terms and conditions of the OCEANEs and in connection with the occurrence of a Reset Date on January 30, 2023, the Conversion/ Exchange Ratio will be adjusted from 1 to 1.176, effective as of January 30, 2023, which corresponds to a decrease in the implied conversion/exchange price of the Bonds from EUR 38.19 per share to approximately EUR 32.47 per share. The number of shares underlying the Bonds therefore changed from 654,621 to 769,834.

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax Investors Press Relations & Investors Europe Communications LifeSci Advisors MC Services AG Regina Jehle Ligia Vela-Reid Anne Hennecke regina.jehle@abivax.com lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu +33 6 24 50 69 63 +44 7413 825310 +49 211 529 252 22 Public Relations France Public Relations France Public Relations USA Actifin Primatice Rooney Partners LLC Ghislaine Gasparetto Thomas Roborel de Climens Jeanene Timberlake ggasparetto@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@primatice.com jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com +33 6 21 10 49 24 +33 6 78 12 97 95 +1 646 770 8858

