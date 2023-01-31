Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
WKN: A14UQC ISIN: FR0012333284 
Tradegate
31.01.23
15:34 Uhr
6,960 Euro
+0,020
+0,29 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.01.2023 | 18:31
ABIVAX: NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANES) WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 24,999,975.99

DJ ABIVAX: NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANES) WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 24,999,975.99

ABIVAX ABIVAX: NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE INTO NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANES) WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 24,999,975.99 31-Jan-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notice to Holders of Bonds convertible and/or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares (OCEANEs) with a nominal value of EUR 24,999,975.99

PARIS, France, January 31, 2023 - 06:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today published the resetting of the Conversion/Exchange Ratio of convertible Bonds and/or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares (OCEANEs) due in 2026, with a nominal value of EUR 24,999,975.99 which were issued by Abivax SA (ISIN FR0014004PT4).

Notice is hereby given to Bondholders of the OCEANEs that, in accordance with Condition 2.6(D) of the terms and conditions of the OCEANEs and in connection with the occurrence of a Reset Date on January 30, 2023, the Conversion/ Exchange Ratio will be adjusted from 1 to 1.176, effective as of January 30, 2023, which corresponds to a decrease in the implied conversion/exchange price of the Bonds from EUR 38.19 per share to approximately EUR 32.47 per share. The number of shares underlying the Bonds therefore changed from 654,621 to 769,834.

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts 

Abivax         Investors           Press Relations & Investors Europe 
Communications     LifeSci Advisors        MC Services AG 
Regina Jehle      Ligia Vela-Reid        Anne Hennecke 
regina.jehle@abivax.com lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu 
+33 6 24 50 69 63    +44 7413 825310        +49 211 529 252 22 
Public Relations France Public Relations France    Public Relations USA 
Actifin         Primatice           Rooney Partners LLC 
Ghislaine Gasparetto  Thomas Roborel de Climens   Jeanene Timberlake 
ggasparetto@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@primatice.com jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com 
+33 6 21 10 49 24    +33 6 78 12 97 95       +1 646 770 8858

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20230131_Abivax_Announcement_Convertible_Bonds VFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ABIVAX 
         5, Rue de La Baume 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     info@abivax.de 
Internet:    www.abivax.de 
ISIN:      FR0012333284 
Euronext Ticker: ABVX 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   1547995 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1547995 31-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547995&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2023 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
