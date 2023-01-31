Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 
Frankfurt
31.01.23
08:03 Uhr
34,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
31.01.2023 | 18:42
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, January 31

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Joanne Parfrey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
b)LEI
5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares


GB0003385308
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
3,120.00 pence per share2,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



2,000 ordinary 25p shares


3,120.00 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
31 January 2023
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

© 2023 PR Newswire
