Draiver Founder and CEO, Zarif Haque, on Key Startup Learnings

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Starting a new company is often a roller coaster of problem-solving, and with Forbes recently reporting that 90 percent of startups eventually fail-10 percent within their first year-it's more important than ever that startup founders establish a reliable operations plan before launch. Zarif Haque , Founder and CEO of his own successful startup, Kansas-based expert vehicle transport technology company, Draiver , says studying the achievements and missteps of fellow founders can provide a better foundation to grow a business.

As an experienced startup founder, Haque outlines three of the most important learnings to help young entrepreneurs navigate the dynamic and tireless start-up business environment.

Recruit the Right Team

Hiring the right people to build a winning team out of the gate is critical for any startup. Look for hard-working colleagues who clearly understand and believe in the mission-supporting a cause and bigger picture can be a powerful motivator for a new team. "A successful business solves an industry problem. We knew we could move vehicles faster with our pioneering technology, but turning to the gig economy to drive cars as part of our business model provided an out-of-the box solution that helped both the auto and gig economy industry," Haque remarked.

Customer Focus is Key

It's been proven time and time again that understanding customer needs and providing great customer service is key to achieving business success. From a financial standpoint, industry-leading customer service helps with customer retention, and improves customer lifetime value as well as the company's bottom line. Start with a great product that meets customer needs and combine that with good customer service. 89% of customers are more likely to make another purchase after a positive customer experience ( Salesforce Research ).

"A great product combined with great customer service has been the foundation of our success. Our focus on support for both clients and independent contractors that drive for Draiver stood out in an industry typically lacking this attention," Haque says.

Building a Strong Culture

The importance of creating a positive culture is often a challenge for start-ups navigating their fledgling years, however, fostering a positive culture where contractors and employees can grow and learn helps the business thrive. In the long term, a good workplace culture can promote positive feelings and well-being among employees and contractors. At Draiver , culture is a singular focus as independent contractor drivers driving are treated like their own customers .

"Building a positive culture impacts every aspect of a business - and when culture is truly cultivated, the opportunity to scale and grow can be exponentially higher."

Since many startups fail to thrive, particularly in the first few years, it's critical for young entrepreneurs to enter this space equipped with advice from experienced founders like Haque . While conducting in-depth market research and securing funding is often top of mind for founders, it's equally important to focus on building a winning team that will build the right culture for short and long term success, while keeping both employee and client retention high.

