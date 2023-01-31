Anzeige
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI).

About Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Avenue is headquartered in Miami, Florida and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO).

For more information, please visit: https://www.avenuetx.com

Aegis Capital Corp., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737517/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Exclusive-Placement-Agent-on-a-325-Million-Registered-Direct-Private-Placement-for-Avenue-Therapeutics-Inc-NASDAQATXI

