DJ Addressable raises USD7.5M to enable Web3 companies to acquire users at scale

Chainwire Addressable raises USD7.5M to enable Web3 companies to acquire users at scale 31-Jan-2023 / 18:10 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tel Aviv, Israel, 31st January, 2023, Chainwire

Addressable, an innovative end-to-end solution for Web3 marketing, announced today that it secured USD7.5 million in a seed funding round, led by Viola Ventures and Fabric Ventures, with participation from Mensch Capital Partners and North Island Ventures. The funding will be used to accelerate adoption and expansion of Addressable's best-in-class solution, including support for additional blockchains and social media integrations.

"Marketing is all about knowing your audience, but since crypto wallets are anonymized by design, Web3 marketers rarely know their audience's age, country or purchasing history," says Dr. Asaf Nadler, co-founder and chief scientist at Addressable. "In the face of anonymity, our solution allows Web3 marketers to associate anonymous blockchain audiences with social media activity, ultimately addressing the most significant barrier to Web3 growth today."

Addressable's SaaS solution provides Web3 marketing teams with a powerful platform to launch campaigns and more effectively target new audiences by matching blockchain activity with social profiles. This precise targeting reduces cost-of-acquisition dramatically compared to the broad targeting of existing web2 tools. Leading Web3 companies like Polygon, Bancor, Immutable, and Kryptomon are already using Addressable's technology to acquire new users in an era when traditional Web2 marketing campaigns are no longer effective.

"In the Web3 era, the key barrier to growth is the inability of marketers to deliver their messages to their targeted audiences, simply because they don't know much about them", says Leon Stern, director of growth at Polygon - an Addressable customer. "Most users aren't attentive on Discord - they're on social media, and you need to effectively get their attention there. This is where the value of Addressable lies."

Addressable was founded by Tomer Sharoni, Tomer Shlomo and Dr. Asaf Nadler, data analytics veterans with more than 20 publications on blockchain, machine learning and big data.

"We are witnessing an increasing number of Web3 companies investing in meaningful and sustainable user growth through social media, where almost all users spend their time," says Tomer Sharoni, Addressable's CEO. "Our unique ability to pinpoint Web3 audiences on social media is the missing piece for mass adoption of Web3. In today's blockchain ecosystem, we're the only Web3 marketing SaaS platform addressing user acquisition at scale."

"Effective user acquisition became the major concern for Web3 businesses over the turbulent past year", said Richard Muirhead, Chairman and Managing Partner at Fabric Ventures. "Addressable's Web3 marketing platform combines a compelling go-to-market opportunity for any web3 business with a user-centric approach for which this sector craves. We are excited to take part in Addressable's journey and to welcome them into the Fabric family".

"Addressable is solving a huge problem for web2 and Web3 companies that want to understand their Web3 audiences", says Omry Ben David, General Partner at Viola Ventures. "Its platform enables marketers to connect the dots between on-chain blockchain data with off-chain social media accounts and use precision targeting for a crisper value proposition and thus superior ROI and conversion. Coupled with an A-class founding team, we believe Addressable is best positioned to lead the marketing stack category in web3".

About Addressable Addressable is an innovative end-to-end Web3 marketing solution. The company's best-in-class SaaS platform provides Web3 marketing teams with a powerful platform to effectively target new audiences by matching blockchain activity with social profiles. Addressable is a trusted partner of leading Web3 companies including Polygon, Bancor, Immutable, and Kryptomon. Founded by data analytics veterans Tomer Sharoni, Tomer Shlomo and Dr. Asaf Nadler, Addressable has raised USD7.5 million in a seed funding round led by Viola Ventures and Fabric Ventures. Contact

Co-Founder Asaf Nadler Addressable anadler@addressable.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1548179 31-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=525130025848982c1ae6ffbfe0a42b2f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=09ff946c4290cb0ebd899453e7a7d8d6

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1548179&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2023 13:10 ET (18:10 GMT)