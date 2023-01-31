Anzeige
Subaru of America: FOODWORKS, Under the Compass Group USA, Partners With Subaru To Support Camden, New Jersey Businesses Through the Ignite Program

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / FOODWORKS, a restaurant incubator under Compass Group USA with a mission to shape the future of corporate dining through a local lens, is proud to partner with Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) to donate $20,000 of the IGNITE Program to help support small businesses throughout their hometown of Camden, N.J.

Subaru of America, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

FOODWORKS, under the Compass Group USA, partners with Subaru to support Camden, New Jersey businesses, including Blowin' Smoque, the food truck turned brick-and-mortar barbecue, through new IGNITE community grant program.

FOODWORKS created the IGNITE program in April of 2022 due to reduced funding for restaurants from the federal government. FOODWORKS saw an opportunity to step in and support their loyal partners nationwide. They introduced IGNITE, a community grant program for their restaurant partners nationwide with over $100,000 available in immediate grants to enable women and minority-owned vendor partners to add new equipment, expand operations or achieve certifications that would help them expand their local customer base and bring local flavor to corporate Compass USA clients.

Since 2018, when SOA moved its headquarters to Camden, N.J., Subaru has supported neighbors and small businesses in the community as part of the national Subaru Love Promise commitment. Through the automaker's long-time food service provider, Eurest, and the Compass Group USA, Subaru invited Coker and the FOODWORKS team to speak with local business owners and awarded IGNITE grants based on their needs.

"Subaru and our partners are proud to dedicate this donation to the local businesses of Camden, New Jersey who have shown us hospitality and companionship since Subaru moved in five years ago," said Shira Haaz, Corporate Responsibility Manager at Subaru of America, Inc. "We want to thank Eurest and the Compass Group USA for the opportunity to give back to those that are important to us."

The first Camden small business IGNITE grant recipient is Blowin' Smoque, the food truck turned brick-and-mortar barbecue concept located in Camden, New Jersey's historic Parkside. Blowin' Smoque was first introduced to Subaru after providing catering to their downtown headquarters and has grown into a Camden staple. FOODWORKS President, John Coker, donated $2,500 to the Blowin' Smoque team through IGNITE to provide overall support and walked them through the necessary logistics to grow their business by acquiring increased insurance and other operational support. With the IGNITE grant, Blowin' Smoque can now offer their menu at the SOA café so employees can get a taste of the local Camden food scene and support a local business.

FOODWORKS and Subaru are excited to continue supporting and mentoring local businesses in the Camden area. Whether it be supporting insurance costs, addressing questions, or just providing a helping hand, FOODWORKS is eager to welcome more Camden businesses to their IGNITE program lineup. For more information and to apply for the program, please complete the "Ready to Connect" email form at https://foodworks.org/partner to be connected with a FOODWORKS regional manager.

###

About FOODWORKS
FOODWORKS partners with unique local restaurants and provides them with operating space in office buildings, retail developments, universities and other dining venues. FOODWORKS restaurant partners are neighborhood restaurants and women-and minority-owned businesses that share the same commitment to quality, sustainability and community involvement as FOODWORKS and its parent companies. For more information, visit https://foodworkslocal.com or follow @foodworkslocal on Instagram and Facebook.

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:
Rachel Busler
rachel@kinshipcompany.com

Diane Anton
Subaru of America, Inc.
danton@subaru.com>

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737568/FOODWORKS-Under-the-Compass-Group-USA-Partners-With-Subaru-To-Support-Camden-New-Jersey-Businesses-Through-the-Ignite-Program

