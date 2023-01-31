Anzeige
12,36612,62422:00
31.01.2023
Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Investment Corporation's Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Thursday, February 2, 2023 @ 8:30 a.m. EST

Where:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=mPShWgS8

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- please call (866) 373-3416

Contact:

Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through February 9, 2023. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13734661.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735062/Gladstone-Investment-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and-Webcast-Information

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
