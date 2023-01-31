Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
31.01.23
19:57 Uhr
16,255 Euro
-0,080
-0,49 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10016,35023:00
16,15016,31022:00
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2023 | 22:26
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial and Lavazza Imagine a New Era of Coffee Harvesting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / CNH Industrial and Lavazza have challenged students to imagine the coffee harvesters of the future. From 16 January to 13 February, six advanced design renders will be on display at the Nuvola Lavazza - the headquarters of Turin's world-famous coffee brand. They have been created by 18 students studying a master's degree in Transportation Design at the European Institute of Design (IED) in Turin.

The students were divided into six teams and placed under the guidance of David Wilkie and Guido Bianco of CNH Industrial Design, along with Florian Seidl, Lavazza Group Design Manager. They considered the topic of semi-industrial coffee harvesting, analysing the constraints and potential of small-scale cultivation, dealing with considerable altitudes and slopes.

The proposals focused on the deconstruction of technical machinery of considerable size, to adapt them to smaller plantations. This downsized type of machinery picks up an astonishing 70 percent of coffee beans, compared to the traditional harvesting machines used in normal plantations.

The challenge was, then, not just a simple styling operation on existing design. But rather consisted of research and definition of innovative layouts and technical solutions. It was also an exploration of intelligent propulsion methods and sustainable materials.

Florian Seidl said, "The project represented a wonderful opportunity for discussion, which, through the wide range of cues and ideas, allowed us to broaden our gaze towards new and unexpected perspectives. Discovering how the students were able to explore and address the needs that gradually arose in the context of coffee harvesting was a fantastic experience and a source for new inspiration."

David Wilkie, Head of Industrial Design at CNH Industrial, said: "The CNH Industrial Design Center, together with Lavazza, has collaborated with the European Institute of Design to give students the opportunity to discover the industrial world of coffee harvesting. Young students are the key to the future and are open to new technologies. They can, therefore, produce new ideas out of the box, just as the IED designers have done here with their innovative designs."

This innovation-led approach is shared by CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture. The brand was impressed by the creativity and enthusiasm of the students, who are essential to the future of the agriculture industry.

CNH Industrial, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737567/CNH-Industrial-and-Lavazza-Imagine-a-New-Era-of-Coffee-Harvesting

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.