Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023

Revenue increased 26.6%; GAAP Loss Per Share of ($0.01); Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.00

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based cloud solutions provider for the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and our Customer Engagement as a Service (CEaaS) markets, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Jerry Fleming, CEO of Altigen said: "Our first quarter results reflected the continuation of our efforts to manage our existing business at a break-even run rate, as we roll out new and updated products that we expect to drive future revenue and profit growth. During the quarter we have now launched our new UCaaS platform, MaxCloud, which is deployed in both Altigen's and Fiserv's datacenters, to serve our respective customers. We also launched a new version of our FrontStage CCaaS solution in conjunction with Fiserv, targeting financial services institutions. Finally, just after quarter close, we released a major new version of CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams enabling us to address our customer's requirements for a cost-effective departmental customer engagement platform.

"In summary, our business has remained stable while we've been working hard on the introduction of multiple new products. We are positioned to see a return to revenue growth, margin expansion and higher profits as these ramp."

First Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022)

Net Revenue increased 26.6% to $3.5 million;

Gross margin decreased to 63.8%, compared with 72.0%;

GAAP net loss and loss per share of ($0.2) million and ($0.01), respectively;

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.04 million and $0.00, respectively, compared to $0.3 million and $0.01, respectively.

Select Financial Metrics: FY23 versus FY22 (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

1Q23 Fiscal

1Q22 Change Total Revenue $ 3,460 $ 2,732 26.6 % Cloud Services $ 1,822 $ 1,910 -4.6 % Professional and Other Services $ 1,174 $ 138 750.7 % Legacy Products $ 464 $ 684 -32.2 % Software Assurance $ 424 $ 506 -16.2 % Perpetual Software License $ 40 $ 178 -77.5 % GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ (188 ) $ 10 nm Operating Margin -5.4 % 0.4 % Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ (156 ) $ 66 nm Non-GAAP Operating Margin -4.5 % 2.4 % GAAP Net Loss $ (187 ) $ 11 nm GAAP (Loss)/Earnings Per Share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 nm Non-GAAP Net Income $ 44 $ 313 -85.9 % Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.00 $ 0.01 -82.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 44 $ 312 -85.9 % Cash Flow from Operations $ (167 ) $ 110 nm nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Trended Financial Information (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

1Q22 Fiscal

2Q22 Fiscal

3Q22 Fiscal

4Q22 Fiscal

1Q23 FY22 YTD FY23 Total Revenue $ 2,732 $ 2,558 $ 3,029 $ 3,571 $ 3,460 $ 11,890 $ 3,460 Cloud Services $ 1,910 $ 1,880 $ 1,906 $ 1,943 $ 1,822 $ 7,639 $ 1,822 Professional and Other Services $ 138 $ 124 $ 555 $ 1,161 $ 1,174 $ 1,978 $ 1,174 Legacy Products $ 684 $ 554 $ 568 $ 467 $ 464 $ 2,273 $ 464 Software Assurance $ 506 $ 471 $ 473 $ 417 $ 424 $ 1,867 $ 424 Perpetual Software License $ 178 $ 83 $ 95 $ 50 $ 40 $ 406 $ 40 GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ 10 $ 78 $ (9 ) $ (659 ) $ (188 ) $ (580 ) $ (188 ) Operating Margin 0.4 % 3.0 % -0.3 % -18.5 % -5.4 % -4.9 % -5.4 % Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ 66 $ 92 $ 3 $ (62 ) $ (156 ) $ 99 $ (156 ) Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.4 % 3.6 % 0.1 % -1.7 % -4.5 % 0.8 % -4.5 % GAAP Net (Loss)/Income $ 11 $ 65 $ (9 ) $ (764 ) $ (187 ) $ (697 ) $ (187 ) GAAP Diluted (Loss) / Earnings Per Share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 313 $ 342 $ 224 $ 205 $ 44 $ 1,084 $ 44 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Adjusted EBITDA $ 312 $ 342 $ 224 $ 204 $ 44 $ 1,082 $ 44 *may not add up due to rounding

1 Throughout this release, the use of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Altigen's formulation of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, many of which are outside the Company's control. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,880 $ 3,232 Accounts receivable, net 1,425 1,220 Other current assets 299 206 Total current assets 4,604 4,658 Property and equipment, net 6 7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 483 572 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Intangible assets, net 1,836 1,882 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,363 1,331 Deferred tax asset 6,493 6,493 Other long-term assets 37 37 Total assets $ 17,547 $ 17,705 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46 $ 53 Accrued compensation and benefits 332 364 Accrued expenses 618 530 Acquisition-related contingent consideration - current 500 500 Operating lease liabilities, current 366 383 Deferred revenue - current 631 566 Total current liabilities 2,493 2,396 Contingent consideration on acquired business - long-term 670 670 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 156 233 Deferred revenue - long-term 184 206 Total liabilities 3,503 3,505 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Treasury stock (1,565 ) (1,565 ) Additional paid-in capital 72,702 72,671 Accumulated deficit (57,117 ) (56,930 ) Total stockholders' equity 14,044 14,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,547 $ 17,705

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 3,460 $ 2,732 Gross profit 2,208 1,966 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,250 1,022 Selling, general & administrative 1,145 934 Operating (loss) income (187 ) 10 Other income/(expense), net - 1 Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (187 ) 11 Net (loss) income $ (187 ) $ 11 Per share data: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,223 23,759 Diluted 24,223 25,533

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 30,

2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (187 ) $ 11

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1 4 Amortization of intangible assets 46 44 Amortization of capitalized software 153 198 Stock-based compensation 31 56 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (205 ) 10 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (93 ) (124 ) Other long-term assets - 8 Accounts payable (7 ) (50 ) Accrued expenses 51 (55 ) Deferred revenue 43 8 Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities (167 ) 110

Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (185 ) (103 ) Net cash used in investing activities (185 ) (103 )

Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock - 18 Net cash provided by financing activities - 18 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (352 ) 25 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,232 6,799 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,880 $ 6,824

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 2,208 $ 1,966 Amortization of capitalized software 137 162 Amortization of acquired customer relationships 40 44 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,385 $ 2,172

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 2,395 $ 1,956 Depreciation and amortization 1 4 Amortization of capitalized software 16 35 Amortization of intangible assets 6 - Stock-based compensation 31 56 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,341 $ 1,861

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net income $ (187 ) $ 11 Depreciation and amortization 1 4 Amortization of capitalized software 153 197 Amortization of intangible assets 46 44 Stock-based compensation 31 56 Non-GAAP net income $ 44 $ 312

Per share data: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,223 23,759 Diluted 25,632 25,533

