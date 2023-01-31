Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2023
Alkermes: How Is the Brain Affected by Alcohol?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Alkermes

As Dry January comes to an end, learn more about how alcohol dependence affects the brain in this animation. Also, if you have concerns about your drinking habits, this questionnaire may be of help: https://lnkd.in/e3wwmTKK

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737564/How-Is-the-Brain-Affected-by-Alcohol

