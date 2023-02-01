Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

Year to Date Net Income of $18.2 million
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income was $4.98 million for the quarter and $18.16 million for the year as of December 31, 2022.
2022 Financial Highlights
The Company experienced record earnings in 2022. Net income for the year was $18.2 million compared to $11.1 million for 2021. The company had tremendous growth in 2022 growing its assets from $651.17 million as of December 31, 2021 to $994.88 million as of December 31, 2022.
- Income per share increased 64.7% to $4.25 per share as of December 31, 2022, from $2.58 per share for 2021.
- Efficiency ratio for 2022 finished at 37.5%.
- Return on equity increased to 33.29% from the prior year of 20.84%.
- Pre-tax Pre-Prevision income was $23.56 million for 2022 which was a $7.29 Million increase from 2021.
Michael Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are all sad to announce our friend and fellow Solera Bank warrior (Cheri Walz EVP/CFO) has taken up with a local tribe 10 min from her home. I am certain it was a hard decision, but we are happy you're back home with your loved ones. You did great things for this Bank. You will be missed."
Solera has completed a successful search for a new CFO, and we are very excited about the wealth of knowledge and experience that our candidate will bring to the bank. Specifics regarding the position will be included in a separate press release once the new CFO officially assumes their position.
Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "We have worked extremely hard to maximize financial performance and prepare for the future. Our commitment to our customers and shareholders remains a dominate cultural theme for our bank. The employees of the bank have worked tirelessly to execute their duties with skill, poise and enthusiasm. Operationally, Solera is continuing to stay on the cutting edge of efficiency and security through vigilant process management and quality control."
Kreighton Reed, commented: "Our growth in 2022 was unparalleled in the banks history. After more than 10 years of a lower interest rate environment Solera was able to take advantage of the higher yield environment and add a mix of higher yielding assets that will reward shareholders for years to come. Our efficiency ratio and our return on equity are strong indicators that we put the shareholder first."
Tim Pester, Controller, commented: "Solera National Bank recorded another stellar quarter, and an even better 2022. With record highs in year end net income and great returns on both equity and assets. This is thanks to the hard work from an incredible team. The bank was able to keep cost of funds low in spite of a rising rate environment thanks to the large portfolio of non-interest bearing deposits. Solera is continuing to push the growth of non-interest and other stable deposits to help fund growth in loans and investments. With these deposit tools, Solera is setting itself up to be profitable now and in the future"
About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contacts: Steve Snailum, COO (303) 209-8600
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
|SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|(unaudited)
($000s)
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
|$
|3,490
|$
|2,683
|$
|4,714
|$
|4,025
|$
|4,124
Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|-
|31,000
|12,000
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|1,499
|2,379
|1,788
|2,459
|1,251
Investment securities, available-for-sale
|165,775
|154,044
|171,151
|141,175
|130,199
Investment securities, held-to-maturity
|205,450
|205,475
|125,890
|51,965
|10,500
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
|3,954
|3,843
|5,400
|1,626
|2,853
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross
|578
|589
|10,709
|37,951
|50,901
Net deferred (fees)/expenses, PPP loans
|(6
|)
|(7
|)
|(271
|)
|(1,026
|)
|(1,493
|)
Net PPP loans
|572
|582
|10,438
|36,925
|49,408
Traditional loans, gross
|578,012
|539,568
|461,447
|433,506
|419,638
Net deferred (fees)/expenses, traditional loans
|(391
|)
|(417
|)
|(433
|)
|(444
|)
|(422
|)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(8,005
|)
|(8,004
|)
|(7,153
|)
|(7,153
|)
|(6,452
|)
Net traditional loans
|569,616
|531,147
|453,861
|425,909
|412,764
Premises and equipment, net
|25,266
|25,040
|14,104
|14,195
|18,830
Accrued interest receivable
|5,825
|5,833
|4,352
|3,689
|2,756
Bank-owned life insurance
|4,891
|4,864
|5,094
|5,068
|5,042
Other assets
|8,546
|11,003
|19,410
|3,910
|1,450
TOTAL ASSETS
|994,884
|$
|946,893
|$
|816,202
|$
|721,946
|$
|651,177
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|551,990
|$
|543,260
|$
|543,956
|$
|515,929
|$
|464,050
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|40,853
|33,236
|10,392
|10,100
|11,071
Savings and money market deposits
|202,542
|170,148
|113,819
|117,799
|93,937
Time deposits
|84,398
|108,520
|17,735
|18,743
|18,860
Total deposits
|879,783
|855,164
|685,902
|662,571
|587,918
Accrued interest payable
|438
|238
|124
|33
|36
Short-term borrowings
|52,175
|37,223
|72,634
|-
|-
Long-term FHLB borrowings
|4,000
|4,000
|4,000
|4,000
|4,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|759
|628
|1,166
|1,102
|294
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|937,155
|897,253
|763,826
|667,706
|592,248
Common stock
|43
|43
|43
|43
|43
Additional paid-in capital
|38,748
|38,748
|38,748
|38,748
|38,748
Retained earnings
|37,978
|32,994
|28,094
|23,008
|19,809
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
|(19,040
|)
|(22,145
|)
|(14,509
|)
|(7,559
|)
|329
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|57,729
|49,640
|52,376
|54,240
|58,929
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|994,884
|$
|946,893
|$
|816,202
|$
|721,946
|$
|651,177
|SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on traditional loans
|$
|7,678
|$
|6,140
|$
|4,935
|$
|4,561
|$
|4,426
|$
|23,314
|$
|14,227
Interest and fees on PPP loans
|2
|277
|824
|581
|821
|1,684
|4,218
Investment securities
|3,500
|3,130
|2,215
|1,201
|876
|10,046
|2,670
Dividends on bank stocks
|64
|68
|51
|17
|19
|200
|91
Other
|18
|18
|2
|-
|38
|11
Total interest income
|$
|11,262
|9,633
|8,027
|6,360
|$
|6,142
|35,282
|21,217
Interest expense
Deposits
|2,322
|1,062
|300
|221
|189
|3,905
|755
FHLB & Fed borrowings
|480
|327
|159
|17
|20
|983
|101
Total interest expense
|2,802
|1,389
|459
|238
|209
|4,888
|856
Net interest income
|8,460
|8,244
|7,568
|6,122
|5,933
|30,394
|20,361
Provision for loan and lease losses
|5
|859
|10
|702
|837
|1,576
|1,596
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses
|8,455
|7,385
|7,558
|5,420
|5,096
|28,818
|18,765
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
|303
|257
|321
|300
|264
|1,181
|1,073
Other income
|726
|551
|183
|262
|118
|1,722
|464
Gain on sale of loan
|-
|-
|-
|943
|-
|943
|-
Gain on sale of securities
|96
|478
|1,179
|278
|1,753
|2,180
Total noninterest income
|1,125
|1,286
|1,683
|1,505
|660
|5,599
|3,717
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
|1,949
|1,690
|1,800
|1,651
|1,189
|7,090
|4,364
Occupancy
|310
|198
|177
|215
|174
|900
|669
Professional fees
|110
|65
|119
|101
|115
|395
|328
Other general and administrative
|1,406
|974
|825
|841
|665
|4,046
|2,447
Total noninterest expense
|3,775
|2,927
|2,921
|2,808
|2,143
|12,431
|7,808
Net Income Before Taxes
|$
|5,805
|$
|5,744
|$
|6,320
|$
|4,117
|$
|3,613
|$
|21,986
|$
|14,674
Income Tax Expense
|821
|843
|1,235
|919
|990
|3,818
|3,584
Net Income
|$
|4,984
|$
|4,901
|$
|5,085
|$
|3,198
|$
|2,623
|$
|18,168
|$
|11,090
Income Per Share
|1.16
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.61
|$
|4.25
|$
|2.58
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|13.43
|$
|11.54
|$
|12.18
|$
|12.61
|$
|13.73
|$
|13.43
|$
|13.70
WA Shares outstanding
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
|4,297,216
|4,276,953
|4,297,216
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income
|5,810
|$
|6,603
|$
|6,330
|$
|4,819
|$
|4,450
|$
|23,562
|$
|16,270
Net Interest Margin
|3.97
|%
|4.18
|%
|3.81
|%
|4.05
|%
|3.92
|%
|4.04
|%
|3.92
|%
Cost of Funds
|1.21
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.17
|%
Efficiency Ratio
|39.78
|%
|32.34
|%
|36.19
|%
|42.01
|%
|33.94
|%
|37.33
|%
|35.66
|%
Return on Average Assets
|2.05
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.64
|%
|1.86
|%
|1.74
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.04
|%
Return on Average Equity
|37.14
|%
|38.43
|%
|38.16
|%
|22.61
|%
|18.26
|%
|33.29
|%
|20.84
|%
Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR)
|7.9
|%
|8.1
|%
|8.4
|%
|8.9
|%
|11.3
|%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
|0.93
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.58
|%
Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.54
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.78
|%
|1.02
|%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
|1.38
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.65
|%
|1.54
|%
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
|23,566
|$
|19,385
|$
|11,661
|$
|11,742
|$
|17,745
Substandard: Accruing
|1,739
|1,911
|1,931
|12,882
|3,766
Substandard: Nonaccrual
|5,364
|5,431
|5,530
|5,631
|6,629
Doubtful
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total criticized loans
|30,669
|$
|26,727
|$
|19,122
|$
|30,255
|$
|28,140
Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total criticized assets
|30,669
|$
|26,727
|$
|19,122
|$
|30,255
|$
|28,140
Criticized assets to total assets
|3.08
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.34
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.32
|%
