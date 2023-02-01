Access to critical metals has always been a political issue. Strategic alliances are becoming increasingly crucial in geopolitical environments such as we have been experiencing since Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. In a world where climate protection and armaments are being pushed in the same breath by all political forces, it is essential to secure access to raw materials. Tungsten has been placed on the EU's list of critical metals. Almonty Industries has been mining tungsten for a long time and is currently working on opening a mine in South Korea that can supply 5% of the world's supply. In addition, there is molybdenum there as well. We provide an update.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...