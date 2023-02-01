Rays Power Infra has signed an agreement with the government of the Indian state of Rajasthan to build a 1.8 GW solar park, with an estimated investment of INR 9,140 crore ($1.11 billion).From pv magazine India Rays Power Infra has signed a deal with the Rajasthan government to build a 1.8 GW solar park in the Indian state. The park will consist of three 300 MW projects and one 900 MW installation. The entire project, purportedly the largest in the country, will be worth $1,118 million. The solar park will reportedly provide plug-and-play infrastructure for developers to set up C&I and utility-scale ...

