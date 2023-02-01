DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2023

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2023 01-Feb-2023 / 06:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding forward looking statements on the expectations for the year 2023

DATE: February 01, 2023

As per Article 10 of the "Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure" (II-15.1) of Capital Markets Board, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S has announced its forward looking statements regarding the expectations for the year 2023. Attached please find the related presentation. For more information, please visit Garanti Investor Relations website (https:// www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com/en/).

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

