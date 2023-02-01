Occlutech Holding AG: Occlutech Announces Change to the Executive Management Team

SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Occlutech Holding AG Occlutech Holding AG ("Occlutech"), one of the world's leading providers of minimally invasive structural heart disease devices, appoints Dr. Morwan Choli as the new Vice President of Regulatory Affairs & Quality (VP RA&Q). Morwan Choli will be part of the Executive Management Team.

Morwan is highly experienced in regulatory certification processes and has acted in several management roles. He holds a diploma and Ph.D in Physics from Julius-Maximilian University Wuerzburg in Germany and has a Scientific background in Magnetic Resonance Imaging in cooperation with Forschungszentrum für Magnet-Resonanz-Bayern e.V ("MRB e.V"), Kopfklinik at University Hospital Heidelberg and St. Judes Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Previously Morwan has worked with several Notified Bodies in the EU as well as been responsible for an active implantable device certification department in Germany. He has also been responsible for a medical device testing and certification division in Japan and Asia, supporting global medical device manufacturers. At Occlutech, he will now lead the global RA&Q Division and assist in executing Occlutech's vision and strategy. A primary focus will be to ensure that Occlutech receives product approvals in certain regions based on local product safety and performance requirements, and that approvals are maintained.

"I am very happy to welcome Morwan to Occlutech and our Management Team. He is an ambitious individual who brings extensive experience in the certification processes of medical devices to our team. With Morwan joining us, we are prepared to continue to execute Occlutech's product and market strategy going forward," says Sabine Bois, CEO, Occlutech.

Dr. Morwan Choli succeeds Oshri Budana as part of the Executive Management Team, who will instead focus on Clinical Operations. As of February 1, 2023, Occlutech's Executive Management Team consists of 10 members. Besides Sabine Bois (CEO) and abovementioned Dr. Morwan Choli (VP RA&Q), it also includes Thomas Okke Frahm (VP IT), Sakarias Lindell (VP People & Culture), Luis Martin-Parras (VP Supply Chain & Manufacturing), Frank Dallmann (VP R&D), Lars Nordenskjöld (CFO), Jose de la Cortina (CCO), Mathias Bouzereau (VP Global Marketing & Business Development) and Jozef Bartunek (CMO).

Sabine Bois

CEO

Email: sabine.bois@occlutech.com

About Occlutech

Occlutech is a leading specialist provider of minimally invasive structural heart implants, with a mission to improve the quality of life for people with heart conditions. The vision is to become a leading global specialist in cardiac implants, addressing congenital heart defects, stroke prevention and heart failure. Since 2003, the company has developed, manufactured, and commercialized occluders and interatrial shunt products. Occlutech has a broad and proven portfolio, based on proprietary technology, and over 200 patents with more than 155,000 products sold. The company markets and sells its products in around 85 countries. The company has around 290 employees and is a public limited liability company registered in Switzerland. For more information: www.occlutech.com.

