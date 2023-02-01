H2i Technology has developed a hydrogen enhancement kit that injects hydrogen into existing diesel engines to reduce diesel use. It is building 10 commercial-ready systems and plans to soon start field testing.From pv magazine Australia Hydrogen startup H2i Technology says it will complete the production of 10 of its cornerstone, attachable hydrogen enhancement kits by March. The startup is manufacturing its systems via an unnamed production partner in the Australian state of Victoria. It will test the prototype systems on the sites of five potential customers who have multiple diesel engines ...

