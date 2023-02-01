Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) tops the ranking of the Forum pour l'Investissement Responsable (FIR), which on January 25 released the survey results for all CAC40 companies ahead of their 2022 Annual Shareholders' meetings: "How does the CAC 40 meet investor expectations?"

FIR is a french association representing all stakeholders in Social and Responsible Investment (SRI). Its purpose is to promote and develop responsible investment and its best practices. It promotes dialogue and involvement with listed companies on sustainable development issues.

The campaign questions focused on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues such as climate, biodiversity, the circular economy, living wages, ESG pay criteria, tax practices and the inclusion of social partners in corporate responsibility plans.

The consolidated score on all the questions gave TotalEnergies an overall result of 2.1/3, which makes it the joint winner with Orange.

"This top place is both a welcome recognition for TotalEnergies and above all an incentive to do even better. Our company is working to continuously improve and it is this spirit that guides our corporate governance, our stakeholder relations, our transformation strategy and our ambition for 2050," says Helle Kristoffersen, President Strategy Sustainability at TotalEnergies.

These results reflect TotalEnergies' commitment to dialogue and transparency in line with its principle of action towards investors and stakeholders.

In March 2023, TotalEnergies will publish its Sustainability Climate 2023 progress report, which will report the progress made on the Company's ambition with respect to sustainable development and energy transition towards carbon neutrality and its related targets by 2030.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

