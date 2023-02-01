Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023
PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 09:06
Neuraxpharm announces closing of acquisition of established products from Sanofi

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the closing of the previously announced acquisition of two established product portfolios for CNS disorders, pain and vascular diseases from Sanofi.

The well-established products that Neuraxpharm has acquired include 15 products addressing CNS disorders and two products in pain and vascular diseases. Combined, both portfolios include 17 molecules representing 38 brands that are marketed globally in more than 50 countries for the benefit of patients across a large spectrum of diseases. These global brands further solidify Neuraxpharm's position as a leading CNS pharmaceutical company in Europe and increase the company's global footprint and business.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, Chief Executive Officer of Neuraxpharm, said, "These newly acquired products not only strengthen our presence as a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on CNS, but also lay the ground for further expansion of our international presence."

About the Group Neuraxpharm

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in over 20 countries and over 1000 employees. Backed by funds advised by Permira, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes established brands, value added medicines, generics, Consumer Healthcare products, medical cannabis, beyond-the-pill solutions (digital health and medical devices) and orphan drugs and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 60 countries, Neuraxpharm distributes its products through an extensive sales force across Europe. The Company has a research hub and produces many of its pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients at its two production sites, Lesvi and Inke, in Spain.

For more information, please visit www.neuraxpharm.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neuraxpharm-announces-closing-of-acquisition-of-established-products-from-sanofi-301735598.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
