Premia Lab: Atlantic House Investments Partners with Premialab

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab announced today that Atlantic House Investments has selected Premialab to enhance their data management, strategy due diligence, portfolio modelling, risk and performance reporting for systematic strategies.

"After a careful evaluation process, we chose Premialab to be our preferred vendor. The nature of our funds, our investment policies and our clients demand granular, timely and high-quality data and analytics. We are confident that we found the right partner with Premialab to meet our requirements" said Tom Boyle, Fund Manager at Atlantic House.

Atlantic House will leverage Premialab's platform, Premialab Pure Factors® and transparency services for selection and due diligence of quantitative strategies available in the market. They can monitor current investments through Premialab's data connectivity to major investment banks and integrate Premialab's data and analytics into their portfolio management process.

"We see growing demands from asset managers and asset owners for investment strategies that can mitigate downside risk and deliver returns uncorrelated with traditional asset classes. We facilitate this need with our technology at the cross-roads of buyside and sellside clients," said Adrien Geliot CEO at Premialab. "We are delighted to partner with Atlantic House and add to the growing number of UK institutional clients using our data and analytics to support their investment decisions" adds Neil Richards, Head of Business Development for EMEA, Premialab.

Learn more about Premialab Pure Factors®

About Premialab

Premialab is an independent platform providing data, analytics, and risk solutions on systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally.

With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, and Stockholm, the group has established strong partnerships with the top 17 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies. Please visit: www.premialab.com or connect on Twitter or LinkedIn for more information.

About Atlantic House Investments

Atlantic House was formed in 2008, with an unwavering focus: to help clients solve their investment challenges by delivering clearly defined and better predictable outcomes.

We understand that clients' financial goals are driven by the need to achieve a specific target outcome. That target is unlikely to significantly change regardless of the ebb and flow of markets or the performance of a benchmark.

That's why we aim to create specific outcomes that help clients to confidently navigate investment challenges in ever-changing markets.

Using our systematic and evidence-based investment methodology, combined with our extensive experience in derivative investing we have created a range of investment solutions. Each solution has been designed to help our clients achieve their long-term financial goals and shape a better, more predictable financial future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atlantic-house-investments-partners-with-premialab-301735105.html