"CO2MPACT" Compact CO2 Capture System

TOKYO, Feb 1, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) received the "Awards for Excellence" at the 2022 Nikkei Excellent Products and Services Awards sponsored by Nikkei Inc., for its compact CO2 capture system developed for wide range of industries. The awards ceremony was held today at The Okura Tokyo hotel in Minato-ku, Tokyo.The Awards for Excellence, now in its 41st year, are presented annually for products and services that are in principle announced between January and December, and featured in Nikkei Inc. media. During 2022, a total of 20 new products or services (8 industrial products, 7 consumer products, and 5 services) were selected for Awards for Excellence from among 197 candidates. MHI's compact CO2 capture system was highly evaluated for its compact and highly versatile module configuration that significantly shortens the time required for transport and installation.The first compact CO2 capture system for commercial use has been operating since June 2022 at the Seifu-shinto biomass power plant operated by Taihei Dengyo Kaisha, Ltd.(Note1). The captured CO2 is used for growing vegetables in the company's on-site greenhouses, contributing to measures to prevent global warming. One of the merits of the compact CO2 capture system is that its small size allows it to be applied for CO2 capture technologies in a wide range of industries globally, including "hard-to-abate" sectors(2). Going forward, MHI will expand its lineup of compact CO2 capture systems, and by providing new services beyond just installation, such as automatic operation and remote monitoring, establish an integrated customer support package from planning to after-sales service.This compact CO2 capture system was recently named "CO2MPACT" (trademark registration pending). Looking ahead, MHI aims to enhance recognition globally, and promote stakeholders pursuing carbon neutrality. The name incorporates the aspects of "easiness," "lightness," "moving fast," and "simple," as the system will contribute to the advancement of the decarbonization sector and expand business opportunities.MHI Group is currently strengthening its position in the Energy Transition, and the development of a CO2 solutions ecosystem is a core component of those initiatives. MHI Group will continue to help achieve wide-scale greenhouse gas emission reduction by introducing its high-performance CO2 capture technology globally. It will also press ahead in developing new solutions to contribute to global environment protection.(1) For details on the first commercial compact CO2 capture system, see the following press release: www.mhi.com/news/22063001.html(2) Hard-to-abate sectors are industries such as steel, chemicals, cement, and paper/pulp where the use of fossil fuels in the manufacturing process makes electrification challenging, making it difficult to achieve zero carbon emissions with existing technologies and materials alone.About MHI Group's CO2 capture technologiesMHI Group has been developing the KM CDR Process (Kansai Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Recovery Process) and the Advanced KM CDR Process in collaboration with Kansai Electric Power since 1990. As of February 2023, the company has delivered 14 plants adopting the KM CDR Process, and two more are currently under construction. The Advanced KM CDR Process uses KS-21, which incorporates technological improvements over the KS-1 solvent adopted at all 14 of the commercial CO2 capture plants the company has delivered to date. The advanced version offers superior regeneration efficiency and lower deterioration than KS-1, and it has been verified to provide excellent energy saving performance, reduce operation costs, and result in low amine emissions.For further information on MHI Group's CO2 capture plants:www.mhi.com/products/engineering/co2plants.htmlAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.