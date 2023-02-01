Iberdrola says it will build the massive Fernando Pessoa solar facility in Santiago do Cacém, about 200 kilometers south of Lisbon.From pv magazine Spain Spain's largest energy supplier, Iberdrola, and Spanish PV project developer Prosolia have secured an environmental permit from the Portuguese authorities to build a 1.2 GW solar plant in the municipality of Santiago de Cacém, about 200 kilometers south of Lisbon. Iberdrola said that the project will be the largest PV plant in Europe. It said "will be an example of strict respect for all environmental standards." The project is expected to begin ...

