Dz Bank Ag - Post-stabilisation Kfw Tap 012032

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)



Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany



ISIN: DE000A3E5XN1



New Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 7bn



Description: Fixed rate, due 09 Jan 2032





Offer price: 79.736%



Other offer terms: Listing

Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Exchange, denominations:1k



Maturity 09 Jan 2032



Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG



Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG

CACIB

GSBE











Stabilisation period commences17 Jan 2023



Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot

conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or

dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

