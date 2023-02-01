Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023

WKN: A0DCXA ISIN: DE000A0DCXA0 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DZ BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DZ BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 10:06
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dz Bank Ag - Post-stabilisation Kfw Tap 012032

DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation KFW Tap 012032

PR Newswire

London, February 1

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany

ISIN: DE000A3E5XN1

New Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 7bn

Description: Fixed rate, due 09 Jan 2032



Offer price: 79.736%

Other offer terms: Listing

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Exchange, denominations:1k

Maturity 09 Jan 2032

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
CACIB
GSBE





Stabilisation period commences17 Jan 2023

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

