Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Amundi Asset Management: Amundi will proceed to mergers operations on February 10th, 2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Amundi will proceed to mergers operations on February 10th, 2023

Amundi Asset Management (LCJD; LCJP; LCJG) Amundi Asset Management: Amundi will proceed to mergers operations on February 10th, 2023 01-Feb-2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Please be informed that Amundi will proceed to mergers operations on February 10th, 2023.

-- Two mergers will be performed: ? LU0419741177 will be absorbed by LU1829218749 ? LU0392494992 will be absorbed by LU0496786657

-- Please find below the impact on the existing LSE listings: ? LU1829218749 (Receiving ETF): CRBL LN and CRBU LN will not be impacted ? LU0419741177 (Absorbed ETF): CRAL LN and CRAU LN will be delisted ? LU0496786657 (Receiving ETF): LSPU LN and LSPX LN will not be impacted ? LU0392494992 (Absorbed ETF): there is no existing listing on the LSE for this ETF

-- Summary table: 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                    First Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME        Index        TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the 
                                      CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF 
                                                    (at Open) 
                                        CRBL      London  No impact 
             Amundi Bloomberg    Bloomberg Energy       LN   GBX   Stock  (already live) 
             Equal-weight Commodity and Metals                  Exchange 
LU1829218749 Synthetic  ex-Agriculture UCITS  Equal-Weighted   0.30% USD 
             ETF Acc        Total Return Index      CRBU      London  No impact 
                                        LN   USD   Stock  (already live) 
                                                Exchange 
                                        LSPU      London  No impact 
                                        LN   USD   Stock  (already live) 
             Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS  S&P 500 Net Total               Exchange 
LU0496786657 Synthetic  ETF - Dist (USD)    Return Index    0.09% USD 
                                        LSPX      London  No impact 
                                        LN   GBX   Stock  (already live) 
                                                Exchange 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                                    Last Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index        TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the 
                                     CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF 
                                                    (at Close) 
                                       CRAL      London 
             Lyxor Bloomberg   Bloomberg Energy       LN   GBP   Stock   09/02/2023 
             Equal-weight     and Metals                  Exchange 
LU0419741177 Synthetic  Commodity      Equal-Weighted   0.30% USD 
             ex-Agriculture UCITS Total Return Index      CRAU      London 
             ETF                        LN   USD   Stock   09/02/2023 
                                               Exchange 
LU0392494992 Synthetic  Lyxor MSCI North   MSCI Daily TR Net  0.25% USD No LSE Listings 
             America UCITS ETF  North America USD

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1781541252, LU1781541252, LU1781541682 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     LCJD; LCJP; LCJG 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 219989 
EQS News ID:  1548321 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1548321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2023 03:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
