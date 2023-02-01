DJ Amundi Asset Management: Amundi will proceed to mergers operations on February 10th, 2023

-- Please be informed that Amundi will proceed to mergers operations on February 10th, 2023.

-- Two mergers will be performed: ? LU0419741177 will be absorbed by LU1829218749 ? LU0392494992 will be absorbed by LU0496786657

-- Please find below the impact on the existing LSE listings: ? LU1829218749 (Receiving ETF): CRBL LN and CRBU LN will not be impacted ? LU0419741177 (Absorbed ETF): CRAL LN and CRAU LN will be delisted ? LU0496786657 (Receiving ETF): LSPU LN and LSPX LN will not be impacted ? LU0392494992 (Absorbed ETF): there is no existing listing on the LSE for this ETF

-- Summary table:

Receiving ETFs First Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) CRBL London No impact Amundi Bloomberg Bloomberg Energy LN GBX Stock (already live) Equal-weight Commodity and Metals Exchange LU1829218749 Synthetic ex-Agriculture UCITS Equal-Weighted 0.30% USD ETF Acc Total Return Index CRBU London No impact LN USD Stock (already live) Exchange LSPU London No impact LN USD Stock (already live) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS S&P 500 Net Total Exchange LU0496786657 Synthetic ETF - Dist (USD) Return Index 0.09% USD LSPX London No impact LN GBX Stock (already live) Exchange Absorbed ETFs Last Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) CRAL London Lyxor Bloomberg Bloomberg Energy LN GBP Stock 09/02/2023 Equal-weight and Metals Exchange LU0419741177 Synthetic Commodity Equal-Weighted 0.30% USD ex-Agriculture UCITS Total Return Index CRAU London ETF LN USD Stock 09/02/2023 Exchange LU0392494992 Synthetic Lyxor MSCI North MSCI Daily TR Net 0.25% USD No LSE Listings America UCITS ETF North America USD

