Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2023 | 11:10
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

"Eco Baltia" will start the subscription period for its inaugural 3-year bond issue

The largest environmental and waste management group in the Baltics AS Eco
Baltia is entering the bond market and seeks to issue up to 8 million EUR of
unsecured fixed-rate bonds. 

The maturity of the bonds is set at 3 years, with an option for the issuer to
call the bonds after 2 years. Interest rate (coupon) of the bonds will be fixed
for the whole period and will be set within the range of 8% to 9% upon
expiration of the subscription period. Subscription period will start on the
2nd of February and will end on the 10th of February. 

The bonds may be subscribed by qualified investors and retail investors, who
will be able to purchase up to 8,000 bond units in total with a 1,000 EUR
nominal value of each bond. Minimum subscription amount for one investor is set
at 10 bond units, or 10,000 EUR. 

The financing raised in the bond issue is intended to be used for future
development projects of Eco Baltia aimed to support further expansion at the
European level and promote circular economy. 

In order to subscribe to the bonds, a retail investor in Latvia or Lithuania
must have a securities account with a financial institution that is a member of
Nasdaq Riga or has relevant arrangements with a member of Nasdaq Riga.Qualified
investors may subscribe the bonds through the arranger - Luminor Bank - or
through any other financial institution which is participant of Nasdaq CSD and
participates in Nasdaq CSD Latvian Securities Settlement System or has indirect
access to Nasdaq CSD Latvian Securities Settlement System. 

General investor call with issuer investor presentation and Q&A session will be
organized on 7 February at 2pm (EET). Investors can register to the webinar
here: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l8ws-NSWSzGAp_POsa_-lQ. After
filling in the application form, attendees will receive a link to the webinar
and instructions to their e-mail. 

"We are prepared to take the next step and attract financing in the capital
market, confirming Eco Baltia's growth story, development perspective and
profitability to the investors. We are the only company in the Baltics, which
provides full cycle of waste management. Our uniqueness is supported by strong
business results, persuasive strategy and growing market in the Europe and
abroad," says Maris Simanovics, Chairman of the Management Board at Eco Baltia. 

"This bond issue will allow Eco Baltia to continue on its successful path of
strengthening its contribution towards circular economy promotion and implement
further strategic initiatives," says Vytautas Plunksnis, Partner at INVL Baltic
Sea Growth Fund and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eco Baltia. 

Application will be made for listing the bonds at Nasdaq Riga alternative
market First North within 6 months upon issue. 

One of the leading financial service providers in the Baltic States - Luminor
Bank - is mandated as a Sole Lead Manager of the transaction, together with
Šiauliu bankas acting as Co-Manager and Dealer. Transaction legal counsel and
Certified Adviser is law firm TGS Baltic, and trustee - law firm Eversheds
Sutherland Bitans. 

All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in
the Offering Document and Final Terms which can be found on Eco Baltia's
website www.ecobaltia.lv section "Investors". 



About Eco Baltia

Eco Baltia group is the largest environmental and waste management group in the
Baltics, providing the full-cycle waste management solutions from waste
collection and sorting to secondary raw material logistics, wholesale and raw
material processing as well as PET and PE/PP plastics recycling. 

In the first nine months of 2022, the Eco Baltia group reached its highest
consolidated net turnover up to date - €154.9 mn. Consolidated net turnover
almost doubled, compared to first 9 months of 2021, when consolidated net
turnover was €78.5 mn. In September 2022, the group expanded its operations
outside of the Baltics, with its PET recycling arm AS PET Baltija, one of the
largest PET recyclers in Northern Europe, completing the acquisition of a
leading Czech fibre producer TESIL Fibres. In January 2023 Eco Baltia also
completed acquistion of Latvian street and road maintance company Pilsetas Eko
Serviss. 

The group companies employ more than 2,300 employees in Latvia, Lithuania, and
Czech Republic. Its leading companies are PET Baltija, Eco Baltia vide,
Pilsetas Eko Serviss, Latvijas Zalais punkts, Nordic Plast, JUMIS, Czech TESIL
Fibres and Lithuania-based Ecoservice. 

Shareholders of Eco Baltia are private equity fund INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund
(52.81%), the European Bank for the Reconstruction and Development (30.51%) and
management of the company (16.68%). 



INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund

With a size of EUR 165 million, the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund is one of the
largest private equity funds in the Baltics. The European Investment Fund
("EIF") is its anchor investor. 

The EIF, which is a part of the European Investment Bank, has committed EUR 30
million with the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (a key
element of the Investment Plan for Europe, or 'Junker Plan') whilst also
allocating resources from the Baltic Innovation Fund, a "fund of funds"
initiative developed in cooperation with the governments of Lithuania, Latvia
and Estonia. The initiative aims to increase capital investment in high-growth
potential small and medium-sized enterprises in the Baltics. 

The fund seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of companies, targeting
majority or significant minority stakes through investments ranging from of EUR
10 million to EUR 30 million. These companies must demonstrate high growth
potential and an ability to succeed in conditions of increasing global
competition and market volatility. 

The fund is focused on the Baltic countries and neighbouring regions including
Poland, the Nordics, and Central Europe. The fund has invested in seven
companies to date, focusing on sectors including healthcare, medical
rehabilitation, civil engineering, environmental management (plastic recycling
and waste management), veterinary services, and the manufacturing of cosmetics
and hygiene products. 

The fund is managed by INVL, the leading Baltic investment management and life
insurance group. The group's companies manage pension and mutual funds, life
insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity as well as other
alternative investments. More than 300,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and
Estonia plus international investors have entrusted the group with the
management of over EUR 1.75 billion of assets. With a track record spanning 30
years, the group has strong expertise and experience in managing private equity
assets and building true market players that are leaders in their respective
fields in the Baltic countries and across Central and Eastern Europe. 



Important Notice

The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole
responsibility of the Company. The information contained in this announcement
is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No
reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information
contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. 

This announcement is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any
securities in any jurisdiction nor a prospectus for the purposes of the
Prospectus Regulation. Any subscription or purchase of securities referred to
in this announcement should be made solely on the basis of the information
contained in the Offering Document. The information in this announcement is
subject to change. Before subscribing for or purchasing any securities, persons
viewing this announcement should ensure they fully understand and accept the
risks which are set out in the Offering Document. No reliance may be placed for
any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy
or completeness. 

Offering Document is available at the Company's website www.ecobaltia.lv
section "Investors" and copies of the Offering Document are available from the
Company's registered office. This announcement does not constitute a
recommendation concerning a possible offer. Persons considering making
investments should consult their financial and other advisors as to the
suitability of a possible offer for the person concerned. 



Additional information:

Daiga Buca

Head of Public Relations

Eco Baltia

Talr. 26588715

daiga.buca@ecobaltia.lv

www.ecobaltia.lv
Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.