Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 11:36
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LionsBot International Pte Ltd: LionsBot Announces the Launch of R12 Rex CS

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LionsBot International Pte Ltd, an award-winning manufacturer of professional cleaning robots with over a thousand robots across 30 countries, announces the launch of its newest creation, the R12 Rex CS - a cutting-edge cleaning robot designed to tackle warehouses, factories, distribution centres, and large indoor spaces, eliminating the need for pre-sweeping and streamlining the process to keep facilities spotless.