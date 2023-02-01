The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), in cooperation with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science (SNC), is set to host the inaugural edition of a major international conference on culture, science and education in the 21st century.

The conference, 'Future of Education, Science, and Culture International Organizations Forum' (FESCIOF) will take place over two days from March 8-9, 2023, at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in the Saudi capital Riyadh, with the participation of a number of major international organizations in the fields of education, culture and science.

FESCIOF will host an unprecedented gathering of international organizations and global entities across a variety of sectors with the goal of enabling collaboration and facilitating cross-sectoral dialogue.

Expected attendees include top international and multilateral organizations; regional institutions; national and regional policymakers; representatives of international and regional development banks; global and national academic institutions; international and regional organizations and institutions; major global and regional corporations, charitable foundations; NGOs; and a variety of subject-matter experts.

The conference aims to create a platform to strengthen relations across international and multilateral organizations, and to provide a space for the effective exchange of ideas and solutions for global challenges. FESCIOF will also develop joint flagship initiatives at the sectorial level.

Commenting on the announcement, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science said: "I am proud to announce our partnership with ALECSO to deliver the first-ever Future of Education, Science, and Culture International Organizations Forum. FESCIOF represents a genuine milestone to align objectives across sectors and bring about tangible positive change.

"We are looking forward to hosting FESCIOF in Riyadh to explore and enhance opportunities for international organizations in the sectors of education, science, and culture and their expanded ecosystems.

"True impact requires collaboration across sectors and countries. This platform will allow participating organizations to draw from each other's strengths."

The Director General of ALECSO, H.E. Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, said: "We at ALECSO are proud to be working with our key partner, SNC, to launch this global reaching and highly impactful initiative.

"We hope FESCIOF can be a catalyst for new synergies that cut through silos. We believe the conference will result in tangible impact through the creation of joint initiatives which will help to establish partnerships and new understandings between sectors."

