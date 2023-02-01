Talent Tech PR: Get Ready for the Future of HR Tech PR

Evan White PR Launches New Practice Area

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Evan White PR, an innovative public relations firm, today announced the launch of its new practice area in HR Tech, along with the unveiling of the new brand, Talent Tech PR . This expansion is a response to the growing demand for HR tech solutions and reflects Evan White PR's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

"As HR technology continues to advance, it is increasingly important to have a dedicated PR team that understands the complexities of the HR tech industry," said Evan White, CEO of Evan White PR. "The launch of Talent Tech PR allows us to focus on the specific needs of HR tech companies and to bring their innovative solutions to the forefront."

Talent Tech PR will offer a range of services designed to help HR tech companies build their brand and reach their target audience. This includes media relations, content creation, influencer outreach, thought leadership, social media management, and event marketing. The team at Talent Tech PR has extensive experience working with HR tech companies and has a deep understanding of the industry.

"We are thrilled to be launching Talent Tech PR and to be expanding our offerings in the HR tech space," said White. "We believe this new practice area will be a valuable resource for HR tech companies, and we are excited to see the impact our work will have on the industry."

About Evan White PR

Evan White PR is a full-service public relations firm that provides innovative and effective PR strategies for its clients. With a focus on results-driven campaigns, the company has established itself as a leader in the PR industry. For more information, please visit http://talenttechpr.com and https://yourfriendevan.com .

Contact:

Evan White

evan@talenttechpr.com

509.995.9105

SOURCE: Talent Tech PR

