Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - With the growing popularity of rideshare services like Lyft and Uber in the Austin and Pflugerville area, the number of accidents involving these companies has also increased. In addition to these accidents, public transportation incidents such as bus accidents continue to be a concern for residents of the Round Rock area.

Austin Accident Lawyers at The Traub Law Firm have recently begun offering Uber, Lyft, and Rideshare accident injury services. More information about this service can be found by visiting https://austinaccidentlawyer.com/practice-areas/uber-accident-lawyer/





Austin Accident Lawyer Handles Round Rock, Pflugerville TX Uber & Lyft Accidents

According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation, there were over 900 reported accidents involving rideshare companies in the Austin area in 2020 alone. Of these accidents, over 200 resulted in injuries and 12 resulted in fatalities. Furthermore, the number of accidents involving public transportation in the Round Rock area has also seen an uptick in recent years.

In the wake of these accidents, many individuals - both rideshare drivers and rideshare passengers - have been left with severe injuries and financial burdens. Fortunately, the personal injury attorneys at the Traub Law Firm, led by expert personal injury attorney Andrew Traub, has a allocated a legal division of the firm to helping injured Texans secure the compensation they deserve.

The Traub Law Firm has a proven track record of successfully representing clients in rideshare and public transportation accident cases. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the legal system, attorney Andrew Traub and his team are equipped to navigate the complex process of securing compensation for injured individuals.

The Traub Law Firm professes to have a deep commitment to their clients . The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, which means that clients pay no fee unless they win their case. This ensures that injured individuals can access the legal representation they need without worrying about financial burden - a standard practice for personal injury lawyers.

In addition to their dedication to their clients, the Traub Law Firm also has a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing injured individuals in the Austin, Pflugerville, and Round Rock areas. They work closely with medical professionals and experts to ensure that clients receive the best possible care and compensation for their injuries.

Rideshare accidents in and around Austin, Texas are becoming increasingly common as the use of services like Uber and Lyft continues to grow. As a result, it's important for individuals who have been involved in a rideshare accident to understand their rights and the legal options available to them. Austin Uber drivers and Lyft drivers are required to be insured, so when a Texas resident is involved in a rideshare accident, it usually means dealing with insurance companies to cover things like property damages and medical bills.

"One of the first steps for anyone involved in a rideshare accident is to seek medical attention for any injuries sustained. This is not only important for the individual's physical well-being, but also for any potential legal claims," stated a spokesperson for the Austin Accident Lawyer.

"Next, it's important to gather as much information about the accident as possible, including the contact information of any witnesses and any police reports that were filed. It's also important to take photographs of the accident scene and any damage to the vehicles involved.

"When it comes to seeking legal representation, it's important to find a qualified and experienced rideshare accident attorney. A rideshare accident lawyer who specializes in this area of law will be familiar with the unique challenges that can arise in these types of auto accident cases, such as determining liability and navigating the insurance claims process," continued the spokesperson.

"It's also important to keep in mind that there are time limits for filing a legal claim, so it's important to act quickly. An attorney can help ensure that all necessary paperwork is filed in a timely manner and that the individual's rights are protected throughout the process, which ultimately means the accident victims have the best chance at getting the significant financial compensation they need to address medical care and property damages."

If the accident resulted in injuries, the person should file a personal injury claim against the rideshare company or the driver. This can help the individual recover compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

It is also important to understand the insurance coverage for the accident. Rideshare companies have commercial insurance policies that may come into play in the event of an accident. An attorney can help the individual understand what coverage is available and ensure that any claims are filed correctly.

For more information, visit the Traub Law Firm's website, or by calling (512) 246-9191

Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Traub

Email: andrew@austinaccidentlawyer.com

Organization: Austin Accident Lawyer

Address: 8701 Shoal Creek Blvd #401, Austin, Texas 78757, United States

Website: https://austinaccidentlawyer.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153163