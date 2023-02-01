Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 12:48
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jackery Inc.: Jackery Enters Australian Market to Power a Greener Future

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader in providing portable power stations and solar panels, strives to contribute to a more sustainable future. Now, after a successful decade in the United States market, Jackery is ready to start a new chapter.


In January 2023, the company took its first step into the Australian green energy market with select products available to Aussie customers through Amazon, with the company's official Australian website launching on February 1, 2023.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro includes a 1000 Explorer Pro portable power station and two SolarSaga solar panels. This product is fast-charging and convenient to take on an outdoor adventure.

The Jackery Explorer 500 is a lightweight portable power station that is one of the most affordable and efficient lithium portable power stations on the market.

Both are available on Amazon.

10 Years of Sustainable Energy Innovation

Jackery has over the last decade grown into a global leader in solar power products, having sold over 2 million units worldwide. Its successes have been recognized in over 100 media outlets including CBS News, and CNN. Last year, Forbes dubbed Jackery's solar generators "the Apple of portable power devices."

At the 2023 CES, the company launched two portable solar generators: the 3000 Pro and the 1500 Pro and won four CES Innovation Awards. Among the winning products was the Jackery LightTent-AIR, which won the Best of Innovation award.

Making a Contribution to Australia's Green Future

Australia currently faces an unprecedented energy crisis with supply issues causing severe pricing spikes.

Chris Bowen, the Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy, has admitted that the country isn't sufficiently prepared. This year, Australians could face energy price increases of up to 18 percent.

Factors have included COVID-19, the situation in Ukraine, supply shortages, and an overreliance on coal. Because the problem is so multi-faceted, the solution must be too.

With its affordable range of portable, green energy products, Jackery aims to be a part of that solution.

But Jackery products are more than just sustainable energy solutions. They are tools to help Aussies enjoy outdoor activities that remind them that the earth is worth protecting.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877275/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-enters-australian-market-to-power-a-greener-future-301735974.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.