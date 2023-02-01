The competitive landscape for internet domains and NFT domains is diverse, with a mix of traditional domain registration providers, NFTs are unique digital assets that are often used to represent ownership of items such as artwork, collectibles, and even virtual real estate, but people have failed to truly create value with the technology and its potential.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006222/en/

braands.io (Graphic: Business Wire)

braands.io is here to save the day! By giving you access to the world's first blockchain-based Brand Asset Marketplace, you can finally unlock the potential of owning a piece of the internet domain.

braands.io, a marketplace that allows individuals and businesses to invest in and own any fraction of a brand asset, such as internet domains, and to create logos for these assets as NFT.

The marketplace allows users to buy and sell fractional NFTs or entire NFT ownership stakes in auctions which means multiple entities can have a stake in a single Internet domain, creating new opportunities for profitable domaining and fractional ownership. If an individual owns 50% or more of a domain, they have the authority to modify DNS Records, including A, NS, and MX Records, for the purpose of redirecting, creating subdomains, and setting up email addresses. Braands exclusive internet domains can now be obtained through platforms such as OpenSea, Rarible, and Binance.

It is a revolutionary Brand Asset Ecosystem that allows users to purchase and own internet domains as digital assets using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This means that when you purchase a domain from braands, you are actually minting an NFT that gives you full ownership rights over the domain and all its associated content. The purchasing management of domains on braands follows the policies guidelines set by ICANN.

"Domain name systems play a crucial role in digital businesses by making the process of purchasing domain names transparent, accessible, and profitable for resellers, and brokers. Bringing the possibilities of Internet Domain as NFT to the general public, we make it possible for anyone to buy and own generic Internet Domain into many fractions, put them on auction, and trade them for a profit. This way, other users can also own a fraction of the premium Internet domain, which are expensive to buy for any single user, since it allows fractional ownership," said, Arjun Mishra, CEO braands.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006222/en/

Contacts:

Shadab Mohammad

+91 93558 12559