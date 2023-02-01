Triumph Group: Triumph Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) (" TRIUMPH " or the "Company") today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended December 31, 2022 .

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

Net sales of $328.9 million

Operating income of $35.0 million with operating margin of 11%; adjusted operating income of $35.7 million with adjusted operating margin of 11%

Net income of $11.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $8.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations was breakeven; free cash use of $5.0 million

Proactively pursuing comprehensive de-leveraging plan to strengthen the balance sheet

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Raising net sales to a range of $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion, up from prior guidance of approximately $1.3 billion

Updating GAAP earnings per diluted share to a range of $1.59 to $1.79, down from prior guidance of $1.66 to $1.86 due to additional share count from the warrant distribution

Raising adjusted earnings per diluted share to a range of $0.48 to $0.68, up from prior guidance of $0.40 to $0.60, on increased sales volume

Cash used in operations of ($30.0) million to ($40.0) million ; free cash use of ($55.0) million to ($65.0) million, improved from prior guidance of ($60.0) million to ($70.0) million

"We are pleased to have generated 21% organic sales growth in our continuing operations during the quarter as a result of ramping commercial OEM production rates, accelerating MRO demand, and recovering military volumes," said Dan Crowley, TRIUMPH's chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "As our supply chain catches up to increasing customer demand, we expect to see strong cash generation next quarter. We remain on track to meet our updated cash flow guidance as we increase profitability year over year."

Mr. Crowley continued, "While our top-line growth is encouraging, improving our capital structure remains a priority. To that end, we recently provided stockholders with a pro rata distribution of warrants as a step towards deleveraging while we prepare to refinance our 2024 debt maturities. We continue to actively explore financing options and are confident that our comprehensive approach, underscored by the strength in our business and improving markets' conditions, will position TRIUMPH well for the future and benefit all of our stakeholders. TRIUMPH is on track to deliver profitable growth and increase shareholder value."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Overview

Excluding divestitures and exited programs, sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were up 21% organically from the prior year period due to increases in commercial narrow-body production and commercial MRO and partial recovery of military rotorcraft volume.

Third quarter operating income of $35.0 million includes $0.7 million loss on sale of assets and businesses, primarily from true-up adjustments on prior divestitures. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $11.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $8.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share due to debt extinguishment loss of $1.4 million and warrant issuance costs of $0.9 million .

TRIUMPH's results included the following:

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted EPS

Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$ 11.4



$ 11.0







GAAP EPS Numerator Adjustments:

















Warrant related items



(5.7)





(5.7)



























GAAP EPS Numerator

$ 5.6



$ 5.3



$ 0.08

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



0.7





0.7





0.01

Debt extinguishment losses



1.4





1.4





0.02

Warrant issuance costs



0.9





0.9





0.01

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *

$ 8.7



$ 8.3



$ 0.12



The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 was 68.5 million.

Backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $1.59 billion, up 12% from fiscal year end, after adjusting for the impact of the Stuart divestiture. This increase was primarily on commercial narrow body platforms.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, cash flow used in operations was breakeven.

Outlook

The Company's outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables.

The Company expects net sales for fiscal 2023 will be $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion, up from prior guidance of approximately $1.3 billion .

The Company expects GAAP fiscal 2023 earnings per diluted share of $1.59 to $1.79, down from prior guidance of $1.66 to $1.86 due to additional share count from the warrant distribution, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.48 to $0.68, up from prior guidance of $0.40 to $0.60 on increased sales.

The Company expects fiscal 2023 cash used in operations of ($30.0) million to ($40.0) million and approximately $25.0 million for capital expenditures, resulting in expected free cash use of ($55.0) million to ($65.0) million, improved from prior guidance of ($60.0) million to ($70.0) million .

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 .

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net sales

$ 328,855



$ 319,249



$ 985,839



$ 1,073,291

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)



240,201





232,328





720,663





788,341

Selling, general & administrative



44,269





42,416





156,432





152,775

Depreciation & amortization



8,624





11,659





27,115





40,035

Restructuring costs



-





4,649





2,851





13,031

Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses, net



720





-





(103,163)





13,629

Operating income



35,041





28,197





181,941





65,480

Interest expense and other, net



36,361





32,319





100,726





105,060

Debt extinguishment loss



1,441





1,935





1,441





11,624

Warrant remeasurement gain



(5,537)





-





(5,537)





-

Non-service defined benefit income



(8,576)





(14,400)





(25,725)





(23,127)

Income tax expense



400





1,105





3,900





4,106

Net income (loss)

$ 10,952



$ 7,238



$ 107,136



$ (32,183)

Earnings (loss) per share - basic:























Net income (loss)

$ 0.17



$ 0.11



$ 1.65



$ (0.50)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



65,066





64,621





64,969





64,486

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:























Net income (loss)

$ 0.08



$ 0.11



$ 1.53



$ (0.50)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



68,454





65,096





66,346





64,486



(Continued) FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except share data)

BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

December 31,

2022



Audited

March 31,

2022

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 116,409



$ 240,878

Accounts receivable, net



179,371





178,663

Contract assets



108,646





101,828

Inventory, net



400,467





361,692

Prepaid and other current assets



18,449





19,903

Assets held for sale



-





60,104

Current assets



823,342





963,068

Property and equipment, net



162,278





169,050

Goodwill



507,714





513,722

Intangible assets, net



76,503





84,850

Other, net



27,455





30,476

Total assets

$ 1,597,292



$ 1,761,166

Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 3,108



$ 3,268

Accounts payable



166,501





161,534

Contract liabilities



40,492





171,763

Accrued expenses



160,014





208,059

Liabilities related to assets held for sale



-





57,519

Current liabilities



370,115





602,143

Long-term debt, less current portion



1,605,069





1,586,222

Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent



259,671





301,303

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent



7,444





7,213

Other noncurrent liabilities



43,056





51,708

Stockholders' Deficit:











Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 64,995,466

and 64,629,279 shares issued



65





64

Capital in excess of par value



957,093





973,112

Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 14,897 shares



-





(96)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(455,208)





(463,354)

Accumulated deficit



(1,190,013)





(1,297,149)

Total stockholders' deficit



(688,063)





(787,423)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,597,292



$ 1,761,166



(Continued) FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except share data)





Nine Months Ended December 31,





2022



2021

Operating Activities











Net income (loss)

$ 107,136



$ (32,183)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



27,115





40,035

Amortization of acquired contract liability



(1,832)





(3,645)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses



(103,163)





13,629

Curtailments, settlements, and special termination benefits loss, net



-





20,046

Other amortization included in interest expense



4,857





7,502

Provision for credit losses



495





247

Warrants remeasurement gain



(6,435)





-

Share-based compensation



6,420





7,664

Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of

acquisitions and divestitures:











Trade and other receivables



(8,579)





30,060

Contract assets



(14,667)





(7,538)

Inventories



(39,829)





(5,165)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



839





3,716

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities



(63,014)





(201,476)

Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits



(25,647)





(42,195)

Other, net



4,013





(678)

Net cash used in operating activities



(112,291)





(169,981)

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(12,274)





(15,817)

(Payments on) proceeds from sale of assets and businesses



(6,160)





220,550

Investment in joint venture



-





(2,101)

Purchase of facility related to divested businesses



-





(21,550)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(18,434)





181,082

Financing Activities











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



35,000





107

Retirement of debt and finance lease obligations



(21,877)





(379,021)

Payment of deferred financing costs



-





(400)

Premium on redemption of First Lien Notes



(1,287)





(9,108)

Repurchase of shares for share-based compensation

minimum tax obligation



(3,490)





(3,135)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



8,346





(391,557)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(2,090)





(3,287)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(124,469)





(383,743)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



240,878





589,882

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 116,409



$ 206,139



(Continued) FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,

SEGMENT DATA

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net sales:























Systems & Support

$ 285,278



$ 236,281



$ 814,119



$ 743,475

Aerospace Structures



43,606





82,968





171,769





329,863

Elimination of inter-segment sales



(29)





-





(49)





(47)





$ 328,855



$ 319,249



$ 985,839



$ 1,073,291

Operating income:























Systems & Support

$ 42,994



$ 40,567



$ 119,557



$ 114,213

Aerospace Structures



5,022





(3,512)





8,645





11,316

Corporate



(12,085)





(6,266)





60,159





(52,385)

Share-based compensation expense



(890)





(2,592)





(6,420)





(7,664)





$ 35,041



$ 28,197



$ 181,941



$ 65,480

Operating margin %























Systems & Support



15.1 %



17.2 %



14.7 %



15.4 % Aerospace Structures



11.5 %



(4.2) %



5.0 %



3.4 % Consolidated



10.7 %



8.8 %



18.5 %



6.1 %

























Depreciation and amortization^:























Systems & Support

$ 7,419



$ 7,821



$ 22,447



$ 24,765

Aerospace Structures



691





3,105





3,059





12,678

Corporate



514





733





1,609





2,592





$ 8,624



$ 11,659



$ 27,115



$ 40,035

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:























Systems & Support

$ (442)



$ (938)



$ (1,832)



$ (3,633)

Aerospace Structures



-





-





-





(12)





$ (442)



$ (938)



$ (1,832)



$ (3,645)























































FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") rules, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measures that we disclose are Adjusted EBITDA, which is our net income before interest, income taxes, amortization of acquired contract liabilities, curtailments, settlements and special termination benefits, legal settlements, gains/loss on divestitures, gains/losses on warrant remeasurements, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization; and Adjusted EBITDAP, which is Adjusted EBITDA, less pension & other postretirement benefits. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP on a consolidated and Adjusted EBITDAP an operating segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP as operating performance measures and as such we believe that the U.S. GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, we exclude from net income the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income, income from continuing operations, or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAP as substitutes for any GAAP financial measure, including net income or income from continuing operations. In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to net income set forth below, in our earnings releases and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the U.S. GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. We have spent more than 25 years expanding our product and service capabilities partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses. Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP exclude these charges and provide meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are measures of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash income and expenses, such as amortization of acquired contract liabilities, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and non-operating items, such as interest and income taxes, provides additional information about our cost structure, and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to provide a financial measure by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP and the material limitations associated with using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to net income:

Gains or losses from the sale of assets or businesses may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Warrants remeasurement gains or losses and warrant-related transaction costs may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect the mark-to-market changes in the fair value of our warrants and the costs associated with warrants issuance or settlement. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Consideration payable to a customer related to a divestiture may be useful for investors to consider because it reflects consideration paid to facilitate the ultimate sale of operating units. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Non-service defined benefit income (inclusive of certain pension related transactions such as curtailments, settlements, early retirement or other incentives) may be useful to investors to consider because they represent the cost of post-retirement benefits to plan participants, net of the assumption of returns on the plan's assets and are not indicative of the cash paid for such benefits. We do not believe these earnings (expenses) necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the non-cash earnings on the fair value of below market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Amortization expense and nonrecurring asset impairments (including goodwill, intangible asset impairments, and nonrecurring rotable inventory impairments) may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of tradenames, product rights, licenses, or, in the case of goodwill, other assets that are not individually identified and separately recognized under U.S. GAAP, or, in the case of nonrecurring asset impairments, the impact of unusual and nonrecurring events affecting the estimated recoverability of existing assets. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure,

Share-based compensation may be useful for investors to consider because it represents a portion of the total compensation to management and the board of directors. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because they generally represent the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

The amount of interest expense and other we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Income tax expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred income taxes during the period and may reduce the amount of funds otherwise available for use in our business. However, we do not consider the amount of income tax expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Management compensates for the above-described limitations of using non-GAAP measures by using a non-GAAP measure only to supplement our GAAP results and to provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods (in thousands):





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (Adjusted EBITDAP):

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income (loss)

$ 10,952



$ 7,238



$ 107,136



$ (32,183)

Add-back:























Income tax expense



400





1,105





3,900





4,106

Interest expense and other, net



36,361





32,319





100,726





105,060

Debt extinguishment loss



1,441





1,935





1,441





11,624

Warrant remeasurement gain



(5,537)





-





(5,537)





-

Pension charges



-





-





-





20,046

Consideration Payable to customer related to divestiture



-





-





17,185





-

Loss (gain) on sales of assets and businesses, net



720





-





(103,163)





13,629

Share-based compensation



890





2,592





6,420





7,664

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(442)





(938)





(1,832)





(3,645)

Depreciation and amortization



8,624





11,659





27,115





40,035

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

$ 53,409



$ 55,910



$ 153,391



$ 166,336

Non-service defined benefit income (excluding

settlements)



(8,576)





(14,400)





(25,725)





(43,173)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 44,833



$ 41,510



$ 127,666



$ 123,163

Net sales

$ 328,855



$ 319,249



$ 985,839



$ 1,073,291

Net income margin



3.3 %



2.3 %



10.9 %



(3.0) % Adjusted EBITDAP margin



13.7 %



13.0 %



13.0 %



11.5 %































Three Months Ended December 31, 2022











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net income

$ 10,952



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(8,576)



















Income tax expense



400



















Warrant remeasurement gain



(5,537)



















Debt extinguishment loss



1,441



















Interest expense and other, net



36,361



















Operating income (loss)

$ 35,041



$ 42,994



$ 5,022



$ (12,975)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



720





-





-





720

Share-based compensation



890





-





-





890

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(442)





(442)





-





-

Depreciation and amortization



8,624





7,419





691





514

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 44,833



$ 49,971



$ 5,713



$ (10,851)

Net sales

$ 328,855



$ 285,278



$ 43,606



$ (29)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



13.7 %



17.5 %



13.1 %

n/a







Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net income

$ 107,136



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(25,725)



















Income tax expense



3,900



















Warrant remeasurement gain



(5,537)



















Debt extinguishment loss



1,441



















Interest expense and other, net



100,726



















Operating income

$ 181,941



$ 119,557



$ 8,645



$ 53,739

Gain on sales of assets & businesses, net



(103,163)





-





-





(103,163)

Consideration payable to customer related to

divestiture



17,185





-





17,185





-

Share-based compensation



6,420





-





-





6,420

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(1,832)





(1,832)





-





-

Depreciation and amortization



27,115





22,447





3,059





1,609

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 127,666



$ 140,172



$ 28,889



$ (41,395)

Net sales

$ 985,839



$ 814,119



$ 171,769



$ (49)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



13.0 %



17.3 %



16.8 %

n/a



(Continued) FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net income

$ 7,238



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(14,400)



















Income tax expense



1,105



















Debt extinguishment loss



1,935



















Interest expense and other, net



32,319



















Operating income (loss)

$ 28,197



$ 40,567



$ (3,512)



$ (8,858)

Share-based compensation



2,592





-





-





2,592

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(938)





(938)





-





-

Depreciation and amortization



11,659





7,821





3,105





733

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 41,510



$ 47,450



$ (407)



$ (5,533)

Net sales

$ 319,249



$ 236,281



$ 82,968



$ -

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



13.0 %



20.2 %



(0.5) %

n/a







Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (32,183)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(23,127)



















Income tax expense



4,106



















Debt extinguishment loss



11,624



















Interest expense and other, net



105,060



















Operating income (loss)

$ 65,480



$ 114,213



$ 11,316



$ (60,049)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



13,629





-





-





13,629

Share-based compensation



7,664





-





-





7,664

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(3,645)





(3,633)





(12)





-

Depreciation and amortization



40,035





24,765





12,678





2,592

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 123,163



$ 135,345



$ 23,982



$ (36,164)

Net sales

$ 1,073,291



$ 743,475



$ 329,863



$ (47)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



11.5 %



18.3 %



7.3 %

n/a





























(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, before income taxes, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs have been provided for consistency and comparability. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share presented in accordance with GAAP. The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations, and income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs.





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Income from continuing operations - GAAP

$ 11,352



$ 10,952







GAAP EPS Numerator Adjustments:

















Warrant related items

$ (5,730)





(5,730)



























GAAP EPS Numerator:

$ 5,622



$ 5,222



$ 0.08

Adjustments:

















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



720





720





0.01

Debt extinguishment loss



1,441





1,441





0.02

Warrant issuance costs



899





899





0.01

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$ 8,682



$ 8,282



$ 0.12







Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022



Fiscal 2023 Diluted

EPS Guidance



Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS





Income from continuing operations - GAAP

$ 111,036



$ 107,136











GAAP EPS Numerator Adjustments:





















Warrant related items

$ (5,730)



$ (5,730)



































GAAP EPS Numerator:

$ 105,306



$ 101,406



$ 1.53



$1.59 - $1.79 Adjustments:





















Gain on sale of assets and businesses, net



(103,163)





(103,163)





(1.55)



(1.42) Restructuring costs



2,851





2,851





0.04



0.04 Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture^



17,185





17,185





0.26



0.24 Debt extinguishment loss



1,441





1,441





0.02



0.02 Warrant issuance costs



899





899





0.01



0.01 Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$ 24,519



$ 20,619



$ 0.31



$0.48 - $0.68





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Income from continuing operations - GAAP

$ 8,343



$ 7,238



$ 0.11

Adjustments:

















Restructuring costs



4,649





4,649





0.07

Debt extinguishment loss



1,935





1,935





0.03

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$ 14,927



$ 13,822





0.21







Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (28,077)



$ (32,183)



$ (0.50)

Adjustments:

















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



13,629





13,629





0.21

Restructuring costs



13,031





13,031





0.20

Pension charges



20,046





20,046





0.31

Debt extinguishment loss



11,624





11,624





0.18

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$ 30,253



$ 26,147



$ 0.41



(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Nine Months Ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Operating income - GAAP

$ 35,041



$ 28,197



$ 181,941



$ 65,480

Adjustments:























Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses, net



720





-





(103,163)





13,629

Restructuring costs



-





4,649





2,851





13,031

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture



-





-





17,185





-

Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP

$ 35,761



$ 32,846



$ 98,814



$ 92,140



Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Nine Months Ended

December 31,



Fiscal 2023

Guidance $ in millions

2022



2021



2022



2021





Cash used in operating activities

$ 0.1



$ 15.5



$ (112.3)



$ (170.0)



$ (40.0) - $ (30.0) Less:



























Capital expenditures



(5.1)





(8.3)





(12.3)





(15.8)



~ $ (25.0) Free cash use

$ (5.0)



$ 7.2



$ (124.6)



$ (185.8)



$ (65.0) - $ (55.0)





























































