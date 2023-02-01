US scientists have applied bandgap gradient to a cadmium telluride PV cell for the first time. The result is an improvement of its efficiency and open-circuit voltage, and lower non-radiative recombination.Researchers from the University of Toledo and the US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have used bandgap gradient for the first time to improve the performance of cadmium selenium telluride (CdSeTe) solar cells based on a commercial Tin(IV) oxide (SnO2) buffer layer. The scientists described their findings in "20%-efficient polycrystalline Cd(Se,Te) thin-film solar cells ...

