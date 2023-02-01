Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857977 ISIN: JP3814800003 Ticker-Symbol: FUH 
Tradegate
01.02.23
09:31 Uhr
15,550 Euro
+0,385
+2,54 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,09515,61014:37
15,03515,55514:37
ACCESSWIRE
01.02.2023 | 14:26
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: Subaru Helps Those in Need With Milestone Donation Totals of Over 500,000 Pairs of Socks and 100,000 Blankets

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the automaker and its retailers will provide a sock donation to homeless shelters across the country as part of the annual Subaru Loves to Help initiative. Following the conclusion of Subaru Loves to Help Month this February, the automaker and its nationwide network of retailers will have donated over 500,000 pairs of new socks, 50,000 of which are youth socks, and 100,000 warm blankets for adults and children experiencing homelessness.

More than 500,000 adults and 35,000 youths experience homelessness nationally on any given night, and socks are one of the most requested items by shelters. Throughout the month of February, over 600 Subaru retailers nationwide will personally deliver new pairs of socks to their community shelter partners, offering unhoused people a necessity they may not have.

"As an automaker committed to helping our communities, we want to give a measure of comfort and warmth to individuals and families experiencing homelessness," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru and our retailers are thankful for our shelter partners and their continued support to show those in need that we are thinking of them."

The donation is part of the Subaru Love to Help initiative, the community-focused pillar of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and how you can support those experiencing homelessness in your community, visit https://www.subaru.com/help.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

###

Contact:

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
856-488-5093
danton@subaru.com

Kristen Burke Stahl
MikeWorldWide
Subaru@mww.com

Subaru of America, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Press release pictureSubaru of America, Inc. and its retailers will provide a sock donation to homeless shelters across the country as part of the annual Subaru Loves to Help initiative this February.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of Americaa
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737665/Subaru-Helps-Those-in-Need-With-Milestone-Donation-Totals-of-Over-500000-Pairs-of-Socks-and-100000-Blankets

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.