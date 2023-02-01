Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - February 1, 2023, marks the 30th anniversary of Wildeboer Dellelce.

On February 1, 1993, six friends opened the doors to their newly formed law firm, Wildeboer Apps. The founding partners of the firm were Rob Wildeboer, Eric Apps, Susan Thomson, Cliff Rand, Alfred Apps and Perry Dellelce. Their collective goals were simple: to build a business law firm and have more fun practising law.

30 years later, Wildeboer Dellelce is one of Canada's premier corporate, securities and business transaction law firms with practice areas including corporate commercial, securities, tax, lending and banking, investment funds, commercial real estate, sports, entertainment and digital media.

Perry Dellelce, the firm's Managing Partner, states, "As we celebrate our 30 years of growth and success, we are immensely grateful and wish to acknowledge the incredible support we have enjoyed from all our family members, friends and clients over the past three decades. All these individuals believed in us from the very beginning and have been unwavering in their support for the firm and its members over the last 30 years."

Sanjeev Patel, one of the first students of the firm and now a Partner and the Chair of the Student Committee, states, "This milestone provides us all with an opportunity to reflect on our journey as we look forward to what the future holds. It has been a privilege to work with an exceptionally talented and dedicated group of people to build an organization that far exceeds the sum of its parts. The collective engagement of our members in creating an environment that we are proud to be a part of is, and will continue to be, a key factor that drives our success. As a number of our Partners started at the firm as students, I am especially grateful to be leading the charge of our continued growth through our Student Program as we assist in the development of the future leaders of the firm." Wildeboer Dellelce currently has 15 articling students committed through 2024.

Paul Flint, who has been with the firm since its inception and was the person responsible for its entire operations for several years, adds, "While we have matured and expanded significantly as a business, the firm never lost its creativity and the principles on which it was founded, and it continues to be an extraordinary work environment to call home. I am very proud to be part of this firm and very excited about its future." Paul Flint is now the Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer of the firm.

"When the original six first opened our doors in 1993, we didn't think about what the firm would look like 30 years later," concludes Perry Dellelce. "Now, with over 110 personnel servicing our clients, we can't help but be excited about what we can achieve together over the next 30 years!"

ABOUT WILDEBOEER DELLELCE LLP AND THE WD GROUP OF COMPANIES

Based in Toronto, Wildeboer Dellelce LLP is one of Canada's premier corporate, securities and business transaction law firms offering clients expertise in the areas of Corporate Finance; Securities; M&A; Corporate Governance; Corporate Commercial; Debt; Asset Management and Investment Funds; Commercial Real Estate; and Tax across all industries including agribusiness; food and beverage; automotive; cannabis; financial services; fintech; industrial and consumer goods; life sciences; healthcare; pet care and pharmaceuticals; mining, energy and natural resources; technology; sports; media; and entertainment. The firm is ranked by Chambers Canada as highly regarded for corporate commercial work and recognized by Canadian Lawyer as one of Canada's Top 10 corporate boutique law firms.

Wildeboer Dellelce is part of the WD Group of Companies which also includes WD Capital Markets Inc. (wdcapital.ca), a boutique corporate finance and M&A advisory firm; WD Numeric Corporate Services (wdnumeric.ca), an established corporate services and bookkeeping company; and WD Sports & Entertainment (wdagencies.com), a sports and talent management agency for athletes, entertainment and media personalities.

